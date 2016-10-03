Preview of Homecoming game against Mercer
By Alex Dockery, Staff Writer
Coming off of a blowout victory against in-state rival ETSU, the Mocs will look to stay undefeated on the season as they face Southern Conference opponent Mercer, who defeated the Mocs last year by a score of 17-14.
Head Coach
Bobby Lamb (Currently in his fourth season as the Bears head coach; set NCAA Division I record for wins as a first-year program in 2013 with a record of 10-2, as 2011 was Mercer’s first year fielding a football team after a 72-year hiatus.)
Last Week
Defeated VMI 33-30 in overtime.
Strengths
Not many people expected the Bears to have this much success this early as a program. They are only in their third season since reinstating football for the first time since 1941. Mercer has shown that they contend with heavyweight opponents as they battled with 10th ranked Citadel to open the season, falling just short as the Bulldogs defeated the Bears 24-23, but Mercer proved themselves in their next conference game, as they knocked off VMI in overtime, 33-30. Mercer had the SoCon’s best defense in 2015 as they allowed only 21.6 points per game, and their defense continues to do well this season as they have given up only 27 points to conference opponents so far. The Bears are led by senior quarterback John Russ, who has been a stud under center this season as he has thrown for 905 yards, 5 touchdowns, and averages 226.25 yards per game.
Concerns
Ever since joining the Southern Conference, Mercer has always been a threat to upset big time opponents, as they showed last year against the No. 3 ranked Mocs, which was their first victory over a top 5 opponent as a program. Mercer also returns 10 starters on offense and defense, both which gave conference opponents trouble last year and this year. Mercer quarterback John Russ could also prove to be worrisome for the Mocs, as he is coming off two big games against Tennessee Tech and VMI as he threw for a total of 508 yards and 4 touchdowns in those two games, both wins for the Bears. Mercer’s pass defense could also cause trouble for the Mocs, as they have averaged only 189.25 passing yards per game and 3 touchdowns on the year.
Expectations
Mercer was picked to finish fifth in the SoCon and the Mocs were picked to finish first out of nine teams in the preseason SoCon poll. Last year, the Bears finished with a record of 5-6, and 2-5 in conference play.
UTC Keys to Success
Mercer is coming into this matchup hot, but the Mocs are coming in hotter, as the Mocs are 5-0, and ranked third in the nation. Mercer’s run defense is not as strong as their pass defense, so look for the Mocs to have a heavy ground attack, as they have all year, averaging 222.2 rushing yards per game. The Mocs will be hungry to avenge last year’s loss to Mercer and will look to keep rolling through the schedule with hopes to stay undefeated. Mercer is capable of pulling off the upset, but it will not be easy for them, as the Mocs have been amazing on both sides of the ball this year.