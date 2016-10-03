Football routes ETSU in first meeting since 2003
By Kyle Yager, Staff Writer
UTC got off to their best start since 1979 in a stifling 30-point victory over East Tennessee State Universityon Saturday afternoon. It was a strong start to the renewed rivalry.
The Mocs held ETSU to a suffocating 132 total yards as they improved to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in Socon play.
It will be interesting to see if the Mocs can sustain their momentum. Here’s three takeaways from last Saturday’s contest as UTC gears up for a homecoming match-up against conference opponent Mercer.
DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS
When you’re gellin’, you’re gellin’. The Mocs de- fensive unit is running like a well-oiled machine this season. The unit has collectively held opponents to an impressive average of 200 yards-per-game and under 10 points per game so far this season.
“I thought our defense played really, really well,” coach Russ Huesman said to gomocs.com. “Offensively, we didn’t run the ball very well….didn’t block very well, but we did make some plays when we had to.”
A noteworthy stat-line would be the fact that UTC was able to hold ETSU to 2.5 yards per play.
ETSU only made it into UTC’s territory one time, courtesy of an 87-yard fumble return to the UTC 11 yard line. Otherwise, ETSU immensely struggled moving the ball.
There were several strong performances but some players really made key impacts.
“Nakevion Leslie caused the fumble, and he looked like he was really active,” Huesman con- tinued. “C.J. Fritz did a great job. He was in press coverage the whole time, and they caught one ball on him all day.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
UTC kicker Henrique Ribeiro was blasting the ball all day as he crushed four touch-backs with an average of 64.4 yards per kick on kickoffs.
The special teams unit also did an excellent job pressuring the punter and never letting him get comfortable.
“The other thing I don’t think people realize is special teams,” Huesman said to gomocs.com. “We pinned them back a couple of times and almost blocked a few punts, forcing some bad punts. I think we gave our offense really good field position.”
Ribeiro also stroked a 52-yard field goal with room to spare and added 4 PATs.
THE CRAINE TRAIN
ETSU did a fairly good bottling up the middle and stopping the run, but UTC’s Derrick Craine was still able to rumble into the endzone on three separate occasions.
Craine has been mister reliable once again as he improves his total to 11 touchdowns on the season.
Craine is also averaging over 100 yards per game.
“I think Derrick Craine ran really hard,” Huesman said to gomocs.com. “It was a huge third down on the swing pass to keep the drive alive. He made a guy miss and then made another guy miss and kept his balance to pick up a key first down.
“He always does that though,” Huesman said to gomocs.com. “He knows if it is third and whatever, he has to make a play. And he does, somehow.”
Craine had a more difficult day then usual on Saturday, but he was still able to come through in the clutch in the most exigent circumstances.
Craine is averaging a stellar 6.7 yard per carry, and he has truly been the engine of UTC this season.
Contact Kyle Yager @bwn228@mocs.utc.edu or follow him on Twitter @YaBoyYages