Myrick adjusting well with Mocs

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

In her first season with Mocs Soccer, junior transfer Ellie Myrick, Knoxville, has had a major impact since she stepped on the field for UTC. Myrick transferred to the Uni- versity of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2015 from UT-Martin where she played two full seasons for the Skyhawks. Due to NCAA rules of a transfer athlete, Myrick had to sit out the entire 2015 season for the Mocs. After the sitting out the 2015 season, Myrick immediately had an impact on the 2016 season. In the second game of the season, Myrick

tallied two goals and one assist as the Mocs rolled to a 8-0 win over Alabama A&M. “Ellie has been very important so far this season,” said head coach Gavin McKinney. “We brought in a few transfers to show the younger players how it needs to be done. Having the more experienced players during SoCon play is critical and has shown successful so far this season.” Myrick has been a veteran leader for the Mocs as she has played and contributed in all 13 games on the season. Out of those 13 games, Myrick recorded five goals on 15 shots on goal and two assists. “We like to get the wingers involved so we look to get players like Myrick and Peyton McCollum