Mocs have great record on Homecoming, against Bears
By John Mitchell, Sports Editor
In its entirety, the UTC football program have seen positive results in two categories — homecoming games, and the Mercer Bears. The two combine this Saturday at Finley Stadium for the second time in history. The last and first homecoming meeting in Chattanooga against Mercer came in a 1934 Chamberlain Field match-up that ended in a 13-13 tie. If not for the one tie, the UTC football program would have a winning percentage of exactly 50 percent when hosting homecoming games.
The first recorded homecoming game in UTC history came in a 1928 when the Mocs obliterated now-ACC member Louisville 70-0 inside Chamberlain Field. Aside from a four-game losing streak from hosting Georgia three times and Ole Miss once during home- coming, UTC had an impeccable record at the old Chamberlain Field during homecoming. Aside from the four losses to the now-SEC powerhouses, the Mocs posted a 23-6 record at Chamberlain during homecoming.
The Mocs’ homecoming record at Finley stadium, which debuted in the middle of the 1997 season, hasn’t been as great as their old stomping ground. Since the first UTC home- coming game was played there in 1998, the Mocs have gone 11-7 during the annual game in Chattanooga’s newest stadium.
The Mocs hold a pretty sizable 18-7 ad- vantage when going head to head against their Southern Conference foe from Macon, Ga. The first recorded match-up was in 1909 when the Mocs traveled to Macon, Ga., but traveled back home with a 10-2 loss to the Bears on their record. The first recorded win against Mercer came the following year in a 6-0 shutout, that sparked a run of five consecutive wins against Mercer over a 10 year stretch.
After 23 match-ups between 1909-’41, the Mocs and Bears took a 73-year hiatus from each other on the field, until Mercer joined the Socon in 2014 — reigniting the rivalry. That 2014 match-up was won by Chattanooga 35-13 in their first meeting inside Finley Sta- dium that extended their winning streak over Mercer to a series-high eight games.
With Chattanooga remaining at No. 3 in the FCS Coaches poll, Saturday marks the highest the Mocs have been ranked for a game against Mercer since the series started 107 years ago. Kickoff at Finley Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Contact John Mitchell at fmf865@mocs.utc.edu or follow him on Twitter @JZMitchellUTC