Band of Horses rock Track 29

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Missed this year’s Live on the Green concert series in Nashville? Rest easy, the headliner from the Friday line-up is coming to Chattanooga Oct. 22.

Band of Horses, an indie rock group, will play at Track 29 this month. Currently on tour for their latest album, “Why Are You OK,” the band is stopping in many Southern cities.

After forming in Seattle in the early 2000’s, the Band of Horses relocated to South Carolina soon thereafter. Vocalist and guitarist for the band, Ben Bridwell, grew up in South Carolina and thus felt more at home in the South.

“Why Are You OK” was released June 10 of this year and is Band of Horses’ fifth studio album. “Why Are You OK” even plays much like a concert set list might with short “cool down” songs thrown between others.

The album contains the band’s latest single, “Casual Party,” a sharp contrast to the slower rock “The Funeral” from Band of Horses’ first album.

The Shelters open for the Band of Horses. The rock & roll band records a classic sound. Both bands can be found on Spotify and other streaming sites.

Band of Horses performs at Track 29 on Saturday, October 22. The venue doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now on Track 29’s website for $35. Tickets at the door will be available as well for $37.