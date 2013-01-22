Crime Log 10/11

Compiled by Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Sept. 29

16-007784 An officer was called to an apartment on Oak St. after receiving reports of underage drinking and marijuana use. Once arriving on the scene, the officer was let into the apartment and saw beer cans inside. The two male residents gave their consent for the officer to search the bedroom. Once the room had been searched, the officer found a glass pipe, a container with dab residue and a butane torch. He also confiscated a prescription bottle of Adderall that the resident did not have a prescription for. The officer also noticed the smoke detector had been covered. One of the male residents confessed ownership of the confiscated items and was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

16-007792 Officers were called to Stagmaier by the resident director after reports of suspicious activity. A female student reported this suspicious activity after she returned to her apartment to find a 4-foot clown outside her door that made noises. The student thought it was one of the resident assistants playing a trick on her, but after calling the RAs, she realized it was not them. She then called the resident director and was told to file a police report. The student still does not know who was responsible for the clown.

16-007795 The UTC police dispatch got a call about a student who hurt his ankle at he EMCS building. When the responding officer arrived, the student was found sitting on a sidewalk near the breeze way. The student told the officer that he was riding his hover board and a rise in the concrete made the board suddenly stop, causing him to fall from his board. The student was evaluated at the scene and then transported to the Erlanger emergency room.

16-007798 Around noon, police responded to a narcotics violation from a room in UCF apartments. The officer spoke with the RA when they arrived who stated that he had earlier responded to a noise complaint from the room and could not get anyone to answer the door, though he could smell marijuana. When the officer arrived at the same room, the residents answered the door and the officer asked them if they were in possession of narcotics. The male resident stated that he had some plastic bottles and a lighter in the bathroom. The officer had the students retrieve these items, they were taken, and the officer took no further action. This was the room’s first offense so the Resident Director told the officer he would go to the Housing Administration Director for punishment.

Oct. 1

16-007856 Around 1 a.m., officers on patrol noticed a car window had been vandalized. The police attempted to get in contact with the owner of the car but were only able to reach a parent. By 8 a.m. the next day, the victim had yet to be reached when the student noticed the damage and contacted police.

16-007873 On E 8th St. around 11 p.m., an officer on patrol stopped a man walking and searched him for wants or warrants, but they could not be checked at the time and the man was released. Later in the night, however, the officer got a call from dispatch that the man had several warrants for assault through Hamilton County. The officer found the man on ML King Blvd and arrested him for two warrants.

Oct. 2

16-007878 A female student was found laying on a sidewalk on E 8th St. The officer noticed after speaking with the student that she was unstable on her feet, unable to stand on her own and was slurring her speech. She told the officer she had been drinking earlier in the night at the Sigma Chi fraternity house. The defendant was transported to Hamilton County Jail without further incident.

Oct. 3

16-007907 A UTC officer responded to an accident at 755 E 5th St.. On the scene, the officer noticed a victim laying in the road. Medics were attending to the victim. The officer notified Chattanooga Police and spoke with the male suspect in the accident. He stated that he was pulling out of parking lot 9 and was traveling on E 5th St. The victim was riding on the top of the car’s trunk and fell off. The victim was taken to Erlanger Hospital.

16-007910 There was a report of a broken window in Walker apartments around midnight. When officers arrived, they found the window was in one of the common areas. They found multiple hand prints on the ledge of the window but had no suspect information at the time.

16-007920 Around 9 a.m., a call was made to the police about a student who was having a seizure in the EMCS building. Once an officer had arrived, the student stated that she could not remember what happened. Hamilton County Emergency Services was contacted and the student was transported to Erlanger.

Oct. 4

16-007965 Around 1 p.m., UTC police dispatch received a call about lost property. The student who found it stated that it was a gold necklace and was found on the sidewalk outside of the ARC. The property was retrieved from police and put away at the UTC police department.