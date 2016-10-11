Counseling Center limits number of student sessions

By Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Due to an increase in demand, the Counseling and Personal Development Center has had to put a cap on how many counseling sessions a student can have a semester, leaving some students worried about their ability to access counseling resources.

“It was the hardest decision we’ve [the Counseling Center] ever had to make,” said Mark Rehm, the associate director of the Counseling and Personal Development Center.

Upon hearing about the new limit on individual counseling, students expressed that it was not ideal. However, a majority of students were still understanding.

Ronald Elliott, a junior from Nashville and SGA Senator, disagrees with the newly placed limitations and is concerned about students reaching their session limit before the semester ends.

“Six is just not enough for some people,” said Elliot.

Elliot said that if there are students dealing with trauma or grieving, they might need more than six sessions. He said that SGA will work with the administration to find a way to best accommodate students concerning their personal counseling.

However, despite his disagreement with the cutbacks on counseling sessions, Elliott encourages all students to go to the counseling center if they feel the need.

“We have great counselors here… To have that resource is extremely beneficial,” said Elliott.

The center conducted an analysis and found that 80 percent of students who received counseling felt their needs were met in fewer than six sessions. As for the other 20 percent of students, if the center can’t meet their needs in six sessions, they will refer them to a counselor or therapist outside of the university. Rehm also urges students to attend the group therapy sessions the counseling center offers. Among them are art therapy classes, a de-stress workshop and a mindfulness workshop.

UTC’s sister schools have their own policies concerning limitations on individual student counseling sessions. UT Knoxville allows 12 individual counseling sessions per academic year while UT Martin offers unlimited individual counseling.

Students that would like to learn more about the Counseling and Personal Development center can access their home page at utc.edu/counseling-personal-development-center. From there, students can learn about counseling, the center staff and access a schedule of the group therapy classes.