Green fees help lighten campus footprint

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Students green fees are helping to add new sustainability programs to campus this and make this campus greener.

About $175,000 a year is available to the office of sustainability for projects and green initiatives each year. The green fee is a self-imposed fee, which was voted in by students in 2008 to support recycling, sustainable initiatives and the purchase of green power.

Since then, the green fee has been used to provide upgrades to the heating and cooling systems around campus, exchange lighting, promote the usage of cork and bamboo flooring in the UC, help Bretske hall and the Library get LEED certified, provide electric cars for certain campus staff to decrease gas consumption and install interactive kiosks in the UC, ARC and Fine Arts center to allow students to see live energy data.

Here’s an outline of what these funds have done and will do this year.

Green Programs

A teaching and learning garden was added over the summer at the Engel stadium. The garden has already produced 600 pounds of vegetables which were all given to the community kitchen to feed the homeless. Fall crops, like broccoli, will be planted during October.

Other plans for the semester include making the annual fall and spring campus beautification days a more formal process. Students can earn community hours while making the campus greener.

Lisa Darger, sustainability coordinator, stated that having a green and beautiful campus strengthens students’ academic experience.

Recycling has also expanded past academic buildings and now includes tailgating at Finley Stadium and other athletic events, common areas, print stations and kitchens.

In 2015, UTC has recycled three times more than it did a decade ago. Recycling has become even easier for students now. Instead of having different recycle bins; single-stream recycling is now available on campus.

The office of sustainability is also looking for a location on campus to start a student food pantry. The office has approval, but hasn’t found the right location yet. The student food pantry would provide students with access to healthy food.

Green Campus Features

Solar powered picnic tables are a new addition for the fall semester. Students will be able to use solar energy to charge their electronic devices outside.

Bicycle racks outside the Mapp building were also just recently added.

Darger and her team are putting in a request to pay the difference between regular and LED lights to have the more energy efficient LED lighting with controls in the currently being build west campus housing.

The arboretum on campus, which has an inventory of all trees on the GIS map, receives part of the green fee as well.

“It’s also a good recruitment tool,” Darger said. “If we have students who come to campus for the first time and they realize that it’s a pretty place, it helps keep enrollment up.”

The office of sustainability has been approved to add an education and outreach coordinator for sustainability, who would educate students on how to make a difference, plan events and get people engaged. The funding has been available since 2015; but administration has not filled the position.

Overall, the Office of Sustainability feels confident in their work.

“Slowly, but surely we are making a difference in changing the culture and how people think about [the environment],” said Darger.