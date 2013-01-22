Spoken Word Poetry night to dazzle, inspire students

By Jordan Bowen, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The UTC Campus Activities Board will be hosting a spoken word poetry night, with an appearance from an internationally recognized spoken word artist, to expose students to oral art forms and give them new opportunities for expression.

The CAB Spoken Word Poetry Night will take place on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m in the multicultural center and expects around 50-100 people to be present for this event.

Spoken word is a type of oral poetry that involves performance, rhyme, rhythm and various artistic elements. It can range from rap to stand-up comedy to thought-provoking poetry.

The speaker for this year’s Spoken Word Poetry Night is Ebony Stewart, a multi award-winning spoken word artist who has won and been recognized at the state, national and world levels. She describes herself as an artist, writer and poet, and has a heavy following on her YouTube channel. Stewart is most well known for her personal and powerful pieces.

Students who attend can expect for Ebony Stewart to bring “serenity and deep emotional connections,” and will “touch students on a more personal level,” said Jeremy Jones, CAB member and event organizer from Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Campus Activities Board is a campus organization run “by students, for students” according to their Facebook informational page. The Campus Activities Board, or CAB, as it is widely known by UTC students, is committed to advancing connections in the UTC campus community. CAB achieves this by sponsoring a mixture of different campus activities, such as concerts, movie nights and various guest speakers where students who normally may not can freely express themselves.

For more information about CAB events, visit its website at http://orgsync.utc.edu/org/utccab/home.