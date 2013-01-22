Barking Legs Theatre to host local art showcase

Rachel Frizzell, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Barking Legs Theatre is hosting a Love.Not Hate art showcase that will sponsor Barger Academy so murals can be painted at the school and enrich the learning environment and community.

The showcase was started by Melissa Eaton. Eaton saw the opportunities that the schools her children attended gave them, and she wanted to make sure other schools could do the same. After hearing from a employee that used to work at Barger, she knew that she wanted reach out to that school. After realizing that, Eaton states, “I just walked into Barger and said, ‘This might sound crazy, but I’d like to raise money to paint murals for your school.’ After a side glance and a brief pause, the principal said, ‘Well, okay then.’”

From there, Eaten went on to find the muralist, Kevin Bates. Bates agreed to paint the murals if the funding was provided. Then, Eaton just needed to find the funding.

Eaton found her inspiration for the event through the tragic world and her daughter. An unlikely combination, but one that would lead to goodness. Eaton expressed that she has a sensitive heart, and all the turmoil in the nation this summer affected her deeply and caused her to create lots of art. The art started taking up a lot of space in her living room and her daughter proclaimed that she need to find something to do with it. Eaton stated that she immediately knew what she needed to do. Donate it and auction it off.

From there, she created the event where artists could contribute work and all the proceeds would go to fund the painting of the murals. Eaton has received art from Chattanooga, Atlanta, Cape Cod, and Carrollton. There is art from professionals, high-schoolers and children. The range is huge and there is something for everyone.

Eaton hopes that attendees of the event will take away inspiration for community engagement. She states, “I hope that people will feel even more motivated to step out of their comfort zone in order to do something to make Chattanooga an even better city, one where love wins, hate does not.”

The murals that will be painted at Badger Elementary will be where the students of Barger and the community can see them. They will carry the same theme as the showcase in hope that people will see a community of love and not hate through the paintings.

The showcase is on October 16th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Barking Legs Theatre. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. There will be a silent auction of the art. All the proceeds will go to mural funding.

For more information or to donate, please visit causeway.kindful.com/crowdfunding/lovenothatelets-paint-murals