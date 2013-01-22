Halloween happenings around the Scenic City

Staff Report, Chattanooga, Tenn. – For those looking for fright in and around Chattanooga, there are several events guaranteed to scare even the bravest of souls. However, there are also some lighter events for those who aren’t as crazy about being spooked.

Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern

McKenzie Hoskins, Chattanooga, Tenn. – One of the scariest attractions in Chattanooga is back. Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern is open every weekend (along with Oct. 13 and 20) until Halloween. This year comes with a new, terrifying theme: Flesh Farm. Centered around the fear of a world filled with infection, this theme is sure to bring your darkest nightmares to life.

Join Matron Mojo’s society, Scud Row and navigate through this frightening world. Scud Row thrives off the madness caused by the deterioration of civilization. You will come across other characters such as Roadkill, Piggy Warbuttons, Infernous, Maestro and Revenant Wranglers.

You will descend 26 stories underground into the cavern while facing terrors around every corner. However, the horrors do not begin when you get inside. As soon as you get out of your car you will be greeted by the mutants from The Freak Parade.

Prepare yourself for some terrifying events and multiple jump scares. This attraction was ranked number four on Buzzfeed’s “Terrifying Haunted Houses You Should Experience Before You Die.”

Tickets are $25 on Fridays, $20 on Sundays/Thursdays/Halloween, and $30 on Saturdays. There is a 10 percent discount if you order tickets online.

Halloween Eerie Express

Emma Culp, Chattanooga, Tenn. – This Halloween hop on the Halloween Eerie Express for a spooky round-trip train ride! Tennessee Valley Railroad’s Grand Junction is hosting this years Halloween Eerie Express, giving passengers the opportunity to board a vintage train and journey over four different bridges as well as the Missionary Ridge Tunnel.

The train will arrive at the Funhouse Station and passengers will enter the Funhouse area filled with features such as storytelling, hot cider, blacklight mini-golf games, temporary tattoos, coloring pages, and much more.

Following the Funhouse, passengers will be transported back to Grand Junction, where children will receive a bag of Halloween goodies. This family friendly festivity will be spread out over approximately an hour and a half with departures on both Friday and Saturday at 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

There will also be an additional departure on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 each.

Acres of Darkness

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – If you’re up for roaming around dark woods this Halloween, visit Acres of Darkness, located in Audubon Acres. Acres of Darkness has a haunted forest trail that leads you down a spooky path that is guaranteed to make you scream.

The 2016 theme is “Camp Weekaneetcha” and revolves around a summer camp gone wrong.

The camp director has lost his mind, there is an outbreak of a disease with mysterious symptoms, and campers keep going missing in the woods. You and your friends will act as the search parties that are trailing the woods looking for missing campers.

However, if this seems too scary for your liking, Acres of Darkness hosts many other fright-free events such as hay rides, black light mazes, inflatables, bonfires, face-painting, pumpkin decorating, and other activities for kids.

The Acres of Darkness will be open every Friday and Saturday of October starting on Friday, October 14th. The family area is open from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the haunted trails will be open 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Admission is $15, but you can find $5 off coupons at the Audubon Acres Visitor Center, Trust Federal Credit Union branches, and Halloween Express.