Photographer explores Cuba for over 25 years

Hayden Seay, Chattanooga, Tenn. – When Manuello Paganelli picked up the camera, he was only one semester away from finishing pre-med.

“I just decided I didn’t want to go to medical school,” recalled Paganelli, who studied premed for five years at Southern Adventist University and even took a few classes at UTC. “It’s one of those things that happened, and it took me that long to get to that point.”

He decided the life and career of a doctor was not what he wanted.

“So I just bought a camera and one thing led to another, and I started shooting,” Paganelli said.

As his passion for photography grew, he would visit bookstores and read all he could about the art.

“In those days, we didn’t have the internet or websites, so I would go to bookstores to check on magazines to see what I could learn about photography, to get more ideas,” explained Paganelli. “One day, there was a magazine called Darkroom Magazine. I was looking at the magazine and read about Ansel Adam and I loved his work, his amazing landscapes.”

Adam’s work captivated Paganelli. When he read that issue of Darkroom, he discovered a story that paralleled his own: Adams was training to become a classical pianist at the time he took up photography.

“So he followed his heart,” Paganelli said. “At that moment, I felt that I was also at a crossroads, I felt like I had something in common with him.”

After purchasing the magazine, Paganelli returned to his dorm. Two days later, he dialed information, asked for Adam’s phone number and called him.

“Of course, I didn’t think that was him when I answered the telephone,” recalled Paganelli. “He became my mentor, so he gave me ideas, photoshoots and things like that. He was guiding me and helped me a lot.”

Since then, Paganelli served as a photographer for the Chattanooga Times for two years, the Agence France Presse for seven months, and magazines including Time, Newsweek, ESPN and Forbes have published his work.

On Sept. 19, Paganelli stopped at the University and gave a talk about his career and his upcoming book, which is the culmination of 25 years of visiting and photographing Cuba.

The book, “Cuba Unfinished: Photographs 1989-2015,” will release on Nov. 15, 2016.

“In 1989, that’s when I started working on the idea, doing research and things like that,” explained Paganelli, who worked around seven months to receive his visa to gain entry into Cuba. “It was very difficult in those days.”

Paganelli went there for a variety of reasons. The first was the allure of traveling to and photographing a Communist nation which was nearly impossible to the enter.

Since Paganelli is half-Cuban and half-Italian, the second reason for his trip was to discover more about his heritage.

“I wanted to go and find long lost relatives, that was part of the plan,” explained Paganelli. “Once I went there, I fell in love with Cuba and Cubans.”

Although his first and second trip did not lead to him finding long lost relatives, he would eventually find them during later trips.

When Paganelli first arrived in Cuba, he simply wanted to report on what was happening there.

“I saw Cuba, all in black and white because that’s the way it was, and still is in many ways,” explained Paganelli. “It’s like time stood still back in 1959.”

While all of the photos in his book are black and white, he also took color photos for magazines who contracted him to take photos.

Paganelli’s most recent visit to Cuba was last July, but he has plans to return in December.