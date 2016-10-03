Quick Story: Soccer Concedes Four in Loss to Samford

By Anthony Sigismond

*Story to be updated

After three straight victories, the soccer team dropped their second conference game of the season Friday night against Samford 4-0.

The Bulldogs outshot the Mocs 12-3 with eight of those shots on goal compared to just one for UTC. Jermaine Seoposenwe opened the scoring after connecting on her penalty kick. Courtney Hendrickson added one more in the first half, while Abriella Argueta and Sara Smeltzer rounded out the scoring with a goal a piece in the second half. Ellie Myrick, Knoxville, Tenn., led the Mocs with two shots and had their lone shot on goal.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said head coach Gavin McKinney. “They are preseason number one, but even that being said we did not feel we were at our best. We think we could have performed much better. We’re a young team and we have to learn from it and move forward.”

The Mocs will look to turn things around against conference rival East Tennessee State next Friday at Finley Stadium. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

