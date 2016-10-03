No. 3 Mocs torch Mercer for Homecoming Win
By John Mitchell, Sports Editor
Football is a game of 60 minutes, but it only took 30 for No. 3 Chattanooga to put away Southern Conference foe Mercer Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium.
‘The 52-31 homecoming win was highlighted by another offensive explosion by UTC – specifically from senior running back Derrick Craine, McDonough Ga. The current leading rusher in the SoCon torched the Bear defense for 160 rushing yards and a 54-yard score despite battling a couple injuries throughout the contest. For the sixth consecutive game this season, the UTC defense did not allow a 100-yard rusher.
The total yards battle was surrendered to Chattanooga to the tune of 531-340. Junior quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga., accounted for 285 total yards with five touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing) to his stat-list. The receiving tandem of C.J. Board, Clarksville, Tenn., and Xavier Borishade, Kennesaw, Ga., teamed up for great days – splitting 183 yards and two touchdowns between the two of them.
Mercer was out-gained by a massive 273 yards at halftime that led to a 38-3 UTC advantage.
“The first half was probably about as good a first half as we’ve ever played here,” UTC head coach Russ Huesman said. “When you get out to a 38-3 lead, sometimes in the second half things can get a little sloppy. But if you can play like that in the first half and get to that point it’s going to be hard for anyone to come back, and we knew it would be hard for them [Mercer] to come back.”
A conservative UTC second half matched with a nothing-to-lose Mercer accounted for a few touchdown plays for the Bears, but the deficit proved to be a hole too deep to crawl of out for a Mercer team that defeated Chattanooga in Macon, Ga., last season.
The Mocs match-up next week with potentially the biggest game of the season. They’ll travel to Charleston S.C., to meet the Citadel, who was also 5-0 overall and undefeated in conference play at the start of Saturday. With both teams being in the Top-10 in the FCS polls, next week will be the first SoCon Top-10 match-up since 2012.
Contact Sports Editor John Mitchell at john-z-mitchell@mocs.utc.edu or Twitter.com/JZMitchellUTC