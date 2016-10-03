3-1 Win over WCU Seals Perfect Weekend

By Jonathan Najar, Correspondent,

**Story to be updated

The volleyball team would not be denied in their 3-1 victory against Southern Conference member Western Carolina Saturday afternoon. The win came just one day after Chattanooga handled Wofford at home in a 3-0 sweep.

Lauren Greenspoon, Houston, had twenty-four assists – nearly half of UTC’s total. Kristy Wieser, Lincoln, Neb., made sure her name was called as much as possible, leading the Mocs in kills with 13.

A slow UTC start left the match tied up at one after three sets. The Catamounts jumped to a nine-point lead early in the set, but a vicious 14-4 run earned Chattanooga the set, and the momentum to close out the match in four sets.

“It was a great weekend for us and I’m really proud of how this group is improving every time out on the court,” UTC head coach Travis Filar said after Saturday’s match. “We struggled a bit in the second and third set, but our response when we were down in the third (12-2) was a total team effort.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how we stayed together through a lot of adversity.”

Next up for UTC is a trip to Johnson City, Tenn., this Wednesday. The Mocs (11-7, 4-1 in SoCon) are 1-1 during road SoCon matches so far this season.