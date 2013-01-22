Former pilot set to open premium distillery in 2017

By Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Latin translation for the word “renew” laid the foundation for the creation of a local distillery.

Renovare, which means renew, is the name of a Chattanooga-based distillery slated to open within the next year.

The man behind the movement is Keith McConnell, a former pilot and Middle Tennessee Stat University graduate who is a Tennessee native with a love of whiskey.

“[Renovare is based on] my personal story, and then the story of kind of renewing Southern traditions through premium spirits, getting in touch with the farmer and kind of the whole grain to the glass movement,” said McConnell.

McConnell said that he originally got the idea to open a distillery around 2009 and 2010, the time when the law changed that allowed individuals to have distilleries in other counties in Tennessee.

“The whole craft distillery movement started [at] about the same time, and you could see that it was going to be how how craft beer started,” explained McConnell. “You could see the same trajectory as craft beer.”

In addition to the craft distillery movement, McConnell also credits the heritage of the Chattanooga region as one of the motivating factors for opening a distillery in the area.

“I mean, it’s where Tennessee whiskey and the Appalachian Mountains [are],” McConnell explained. “Most of the Appalachian Mountains were settled by Scotch-Irish, and they brought distillation to the area. Of course, I’m Scotch-Irish as well, and in this area, you don’t have to go back far to find a moonshiner or a bootlegger.”

McConnell also explained how his interest in science and in building things influenced the motivation for Renovare.

“I like making things with my hands, the art and craft of it along with the science,” said McConnell. “I was an airline pilot for fifteen years, so the art and science really appealed to me. And I love whisky, so it was perfect.”

In addition to the factors that influenced the idea behind Renovare, McConnell also credits his own personal story.

He explained how events that have happened to him in his life eventually brought him to a point of ‘renewing’ his life and beginning again.

“One of the things about the name, ‘Renovare,’ and renewal, so about the same time [that the law changed], I had lost my wife to a brain aneurism, and that’s why I quit flying, to raise my son,” McConnell explained. “So I had to change careers, that happened. I lost my brother about a year ago, and then, in the last three years, I met my current wife.”

“So the whole idea of renewing my life [owes to that],” McConnell said. “And that’s how we got here, and that’s part of our story.”

One of the main aspects of Renovare that is going to make it different from other distilleries is the way in which McConnell hopes to educate the public and show the key role that every person plays in crafting premium spirits.

“I think one of the big differentiators is that we’re going to have a super premium product, but on top of that, we’re really going to try to tell the story of the farmer,” McConnell said. “We want the consumer to be connected and know the farmer and know his story because they’re just as passionate about what they do. So we want to tell a story all the way from the time that the farmer plants the grain until when we work our magic in the distillery.”

McConnell also said that, when the distillery opens, they plan to have educational tours and offer classes about whiskey and other premium spirits.

“We kind of want to go straight to education, and talking about it because people like to know, people like to have inside knowledge,” McConnell said. “And really, when we give our tours, [we want to] educate people on what we do.”

Although Renovare does not have a physical location as of right now, McConnell said that he would really like the distillery to be either somewhere down on MLK or on the Southside because that’s really in the heart of things in downtown Chattanooga.

McConnell said that he envisions Renovare to be similar to breweries in other cities with a large draw for tourists and a focus on culture, arts and Southern tradition.

“The main thing is that we really want to connect with the consumers. We want to be kind of like Asheville,” McConnell explained. “You go to the breweries there, and everybody’s hanging out and enjoying it, and that’s what I envision.”

“And Chattanooga, with Hutton and Smith [Brewery], Oddstory [Brewing Co.], and Chattanooga Whiskey and distillery, we’re getting to be a real destination where people can come and they’ve got a lot of stuff to do.”