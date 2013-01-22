October 11, 2016 - Volkswagen equips new computer lab
Volkswagen equips new computer lab

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The Communication Department recently dedicated its new computer lab to Volkswagen by honoring and hosting Volkswagen’s head of communications and UTC alumnus Scott Wilson.

Volkswagen has been instrumental in the completion of the Communication Department Skills Lab and even provided $25,000 to transform what was once an old closet into a space that students can appreciate and use.

Dr. Alderman secured the gift then asked for ideas on how to use the money. I suggested the purchase of the new iMacs for the Metro Annex lab and that idea was the one selected,” said Mike Andrews, instructor and TV studio manager of university relations.

The skills lab is a standard computer lab with 16 computers and a projector and  is located in room 255 of the Metro Annex building

Volkswagen donated the money to help students further their education with the latest technological resources and to prepare them for employment after college.

“By training us, they are bringing in the best people for them, which is a really good investment for them,” Jack Zibluk, the head of the communications department said.

The purpose of the dedication was to show that the university can work with outside organizations like Volkswagen to support education.

“Building relationships with big employers is something that I want to continue to do, not just with Volkswagen, but with everybody. [The partnership with Volkswagen] is just one example of the things we are trying to do to make a seamless pathway from education to the job market,” said Zibluk.

Students who are majoring in communications are excited for the opportunities that the computer lab presents. Emalae Howland, a freshman from Manchester, Tenn. (add in the state if the city isn’t readily known by 99 percent of people) said, “I think that the new Communication Department Skills Lab is a good thing because it has the potential to advance the education that we as communication majors receive, and the technology will definitely make things easier.”

 