The Mocs prep for top 10 showdown with The Citadel
By Trevon Wiggins, Staff Writer
Head Coach
Brent Thompson is currently in his first season as head coach and is 5-0 for the season. Thompson served as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks/B-Backs coach for the past two seasons.
Last Week
The 9th- ranked Citadel football team defeated North Greenville 38-14 on Thursday night to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1992.
Strengths
The undefeated Citadel Bulldogs are having a tremendous season, especially when it comes to running the ball.
The Citadel Bulldogs lead the Southern Conference in rushing yards with 388.8 yards per game. The Bulldogs also lead the Southern Conference in kick return and punt return averages with 24.9 and 13.9 yards respectively.
They haven’t forgot about defense as they lead the Southern Conference in interceptions and sacks with 6 and 18 respectively.
Concerns
The Citadel are a very dangerous team because they have talented playmakers on all phases of the game.
On defense look for the Mocs to play close to the line of scrimmage to defend the top ranked rushing offense in the Southern Conference. On offense the Mocs will have to find a way to move the chains against The Citadel defense which is only allowing 183.0 yards a game.
Expectations
The Citadel Bulldogs were picked to finish second while the Mocs were picked to finish first in the preseason SoCon poll.
UTC Keys to Success
The Citadel are coming into this matchup undefeated but so are the Mocs. The Bulldogs rank dead last in passing offense so look for the Mocs to keep players close to the line of scrimmage.
If the Mocs can stop the run and force Citadel to pass early, the Mocs will be in great shape to win the game. This game looks to be a very physical matchup between two really good teams.
