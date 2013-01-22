Takeaways from Mocs Homecoming Win

By John Mitchell, Sports Editor

The last time UTC faced Mercer during Homecoming was a 13-13 tie in 1934. Last Saturday’s match-up between the two teams went much differently.

The 52-31 route of Mercer — who defeated Chattanooga by three points in Macon, Ga., last season — boosted the Mocs to 6-0 on the season. It’s the best start UTC has had in over 40 years.

No Pressure

Through the first six games of the 2016 season, the No. 3 ranked Mocs have yet to trail their opponent for a single second. UTC’s average margin of victory so far this season has been 31 points, with their closest game being a seven point win on Sept. 17 at Furman.

“It means we are getting off to some fast starts,” UTC head coach Russ Huesman said about the streak. “Defensively, we are playing pretty good early on, but not trailing in six games is pretty remarkable.”

“That just lets me know that we’re doing a good job of executing early on,” UTC quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga., added. “That’s one thing we need to keep doing going forward.”

Through the first three quarters, Chattanooga is outscoring their opponents 228-31, and currently lead the SoCon in 10 categories including scoring offense and defense.

30 Minutes

By the time of the much anticipated Homecoming festivities, the outcome between the two Southern Conference members was already decided in the minds of many.

38-3 was UTC’s lead at halftime over the visiting Bears. In the first 30 minutes, Chattanooga’s main spark plugs on offense — quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Ga., and running back Derrick Craine — had already combined for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

“I thought the first half was probably as good of a first half as we’ve ever played here in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams. If you can play like that and get to that point (38-3 halftime), it’ll be hard for teams to come back,” Huesman said. “Obviously, the second half got a little sloppy. I would have liked to play a little better, but we’ll take it. It was a great win, 6-0 and 4-0 is all that matters.”

The Mocs scored on all six of their possessions in the first half.

Lonely at the Top

Saturday’s 21-point win launched the Mocs ahead of everyone in the FCS — becoming the only team in the nation that is 6-0.

Unlikely Source

A third quarter pick-six by sophomore defensive back Montrell Pardue, Clarksville, Tenn., marked the second defensive touchdown of his career — putting him one touchdown behind senior defensive back Lucas Webb, Northport, Ala.

“It always feels good when you get in the endzone as a defensive player because you don’t really expect it,” Pardue said of his touchdown. “I like how we’ve been coming out setting the tone every week defensively. It’s why we’ve been working hard all summer so we can come out and be this dominant defensively.”

The touchdown also brought an impressive stat about Coach Huesmans’ defenses to light. The score marked the 19th defensive touchdown during the Huesman era — the most in the SoCon during that span.

Top 10

Next week’s road game against the Citadel in Charleston, S.C., will undoubtedly be the biggest test the Mocs will face this season — outside of Alabama. The match-up between the No. 3 Mocs and No. 9 Bulldogs will mark the first time since 2012 that two Top-10 Socon opponents will face each other. Georgia Southern and Wofford were the last two to do this.

Contact Sports Editor John Mitchell at john-z-mitchell@mocs.utc.edu or Twitter.com/JZMitchellUTC