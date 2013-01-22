Volleyball proves toughness in weekend matches

By Jonathan Najar, Correspondent,

The Mocs volleyball team might just be the toughest team on campus.

Most people would point to the undefeated football team and say that they are clearly the toughest team on campus, because no one has been able to stay on the field with them all season. The problem with that is they have never had to fight with their backs against a wall, and that is exactly what the volleyball team did against the WCU Catamounts last Saturday.

The Mocs started off on fire and took the first set, but the Catamounts stormed back and took the second set. The Catamounts then opened the third set in the most dominant fashion the Mocs have witnessed all season. The Mocs found themselves in a nine to nil hole to start the third set and it was looking like they were going to be blown out. Coach Travis Filar called time out.

“Now is not the time to hang your head,” said Filar.

He made sure his players knew they had the talent and toughness to come back from any deficit, and that is exactly what they did.

Shortly after the timeout, Brianna Anderson got the Mocs on the board, which they followed up with a 13 to 1 run to take the lead.

WCU was still not ready to go down as they kept up with the Mocs the rest of the match, but the Mocs were simply too strong for the Catamounts to handle. The Mocs strength became evident when Miranda Elpers spiked the ball for a kill that went straight through the unsuspecting WCU defenders hands and ricochet off the player’s face and out of bounds.

After the game coach Filar spoke about his team’s toughness.

“Teams are going to continue to throw punches,” said Filar. “We’ve got to not let them stage us.”

When it seemed all was lost, the Mocs mounted a comeback that even Rocky Balboa would have been proud of.

The ladies are on a four game win streak and traveling up to Johnson City to take on the ETSU Buccaneers.