Samford ends Mocs’ three-game winning streak

By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer

After three straight victories, the soccer team dropped their second conference game of the season Friday night against Samford 4-0.

The Bulldogs outshot the Mocs 12-3 with eight of those shots on goal compared to just one for UTC. Jermaine Seoposenwe opened the scoring after connecting on her penalty kick. Courtney Hendrickson added one more in the first half, while Abriella Argueta and Sara Smeltzer rounded out the scoring with a goal a piece in the second half. Ellie Myrick, Knoxville, Tenn., led the Mocs with two shots and had their lone shot on goal.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said head coach Gavin McKinney. “They are preseason number one, but even that being said we did not feel we were at our best. We think we could have performed much better. We’re a young team and we have to learn from it and move forward.”

The loss puts the Mocs at 5-8-1 overall and 3-2 in the conference; putting them in a two-way tie for third with Western Carolina. Despite that, no team has been able to pull away from the pack, as one or two games have been the difference throughout the conference.

Chattanooga’s place in contention comes in a season where some would expect more of a struggle because of the inexperience on the team. The starting lineup against the Bulldogs consisted of six freshmen with multiple others being subbed on throughout the match.

One of those freshman include keeper Melia Correa, Clarksville, Tenn., who has started four of the first five conference games so far this season. With senior Katie Emig, Knoxville, Tenn., in the fold as well, the Mocs depth at this position has been a key reason behind a couple of big wins this year.

“We’re really confident in both Katie and Melia,” said McKinney. “They’ve both had really good performances for us. Those two compete really hard when training with each other all week We’ve given them both opportunities and we’re comfortable with playing either of them on any given day.”

Regardless of who is in goal, the Mocs will look for one of them to help to turn things around against conference rival East Tennessee State next Friday at Finley Stadium. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

