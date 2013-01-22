Football: Senior Class Nearing Big Record

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

It was a sweet Homecoming for the 2016 senior class as they are now tied for most wins in a career with 33.

The 2016 senior class improved to 4-0 in their career on Homecoming with a 52-31 win over the Mercer Bears. The blowout win was the 33rd win over the course of the past four seasons for the 2016 senior class. The senior class is now tied for first overall with the 1980 and 2015 senior classes.

The senior class played a huge role in all phases of the Mocs big Homecoming win over Mercer.

Offensively senior Derrick Craine, McDonough, Ga., led the way with 160 yards rushing on 17 carries and a career-long 54-yard touchdown. Craine had his 10th career 100-yard game, which ties him for fifth most in UTC history with Tyrone Coleman. Craine also moved into fifth all-time in UTC history with 2,594 career rushing yards.

“We have some great players,” said head coach Russ Huesman. “When you have a back like Derrick Craine, you have a lot of capabilities.”

The Mocs also got great production out of the senior duo at wide receiver in the Homecoming win. C.J Board, Clarksville, Tenn., had seven catches for 87 yards and one touchdown and has now caught a pass in 23 straight games. Xavier Borishade, Kennesaw, Ga., hauled in seven receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. Both veteran receivers recorded a season-high for receptions.

“We have some pretty good wide-outs, said coach Huesman. “I feel pretty good about all those guys catching the ball. All of those players contribute in some way whether it’s blocking, catching or running the ball. I’m pretty pleased with that group no question.”

The Mocs defense was anchored by senior linebacker Nakevion Leslie, Powder Springs, Ga., who recorded a game-high 13 tackles and added two quarterback hurries. It was Leslie’s sixth career game with 10 plus tackles and he has been a leader on defense all season long for UTC.

“We had a chip on our shoulders because they beat us last year,” Leslie said about the Mocs 17-14 loss at Mercer last season. “So we wanted to come out here prove who we are, prove what we are and what we can do as a team.”

The special teams unit was led by senior kicker Henrique Ribeiro, Chattanooga, who hit a 20-yard field goal and went seven for seven on PATs. Ribeiro passed Dennis Waters for second all-time in made FGs in UTC history and now has 263 career points, which is one shy from Jacob Huesman’s school record.

The No. 3 Mocs improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Southern Conference play with the win over Mercer. UTC is off to the first 6-0 start since 1968 and sit atop the SoCon standings.

UTC travels to Charleston, S.C., on Saturday to take on The Citadel for the first battle between top 10 ranked SoCon teams since 2012. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SoCon matchups. Kick off is set for 3 p.m.

Contact Chris King at twq549@mocs.utc.edu or follow him on twitter @chris_king64