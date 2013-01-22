What I Read: News Briefings

By Sarah-Grace Battles, Chattanooga, Tenn.—

As much of a morning person as I am, during the week, I don’t turn on the tv to watch the news when I’m getting ready in the morning for the day (mostly because I have 8 a.m.’s everyday).

A few weeks ago, I was exploring my way through the New York Times and Washington Post websites and stumbled upon what the New York Times calls “briefings” and I think that’s a perfect word for them.

You are able to sign up and subscribe to news briefings or summaries that are delivered to your inbox every morning, every evening or both (which is what I am subscribed to).

I love having summaries of the biggest headlines and happenings around the country and world compiled into this e-mail that makes it much easier for me to keep up with the news right when I wake up or right before I fall asleep.

The Washington Post Newsletter sign-up’s can be found on their website here and the one I highly recommend is “Morning Mix.” The New York Times “Morning Briefing” sign-up can be found on their website here and the “Evening Briefing” here.

I can’t tell you how much I love these briefings and how much easier it is to stay up to date with current events while getting these e-mails sent straight to my inbox, especially during election season.