Mocs to Share ESPN Stage in 2017
The budding rivalry between Chattanooga and Jacksonville State will continue in 2017, in a game to be televised on ESPN. The Mocs and Gamecocks will play in the Montgomery Kickoff Classic inside the historic Crampton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala, and will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 26.
The UTC/JSU rivalry dates back to their first match-up in 1924, in a 14-13 game won by the Gamecocks at Chamberlain Field. As of late, the rivalry has heightened dramatically due to both teams’ recent success. The two teams have met six times in the last seven years, with both teams being nationally ranked in four of those games. JSU has won the last four meetings, with two of their wins coming in overtime.
The most recent match-up between UTC and JSU came in last year’s second round of the FCS Playoffs. The Gamecocks beat UTC 41-35 in overtime.
“We are thrilled to be chosen as a part of the kickoff to the 2017 college football season,” UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn said in a release. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase our University and compete against Jacksonville State on the national platform of ESPN.
“We want to sincerely thank ESPN; Johnny Williams, Executive Director of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl; Jacksonville State Director of Athletics Greg Seitz; and the City of Montgomery.”
The Montgomery Kickoff Classic will be held on Week 0 of next year’s football season, making it the opening college football game of the 2017 season. Chattanooga and JSU are as high as No. 3 in the two most recent Top-25 polls recognized by the NCAA. The Mocs are currently the only 6-0 team in the FCS, while the Gamecocks haven’t lost to an FCS opponent yet this season with a 4-1 record.