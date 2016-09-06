Women’s Center host events in honor of DVAM

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The Women’s Center, along with other sponsoring campus organizations, will be hosting their annual Take Back the Night and the High Heel Relay Race for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

Take Back the Night

Take Back the Night will take place at Chamberlain Plaza at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26th.

The event is constructed to allow a space for survivors of power based violence to share their story and take back something that was taken away from them. There will be a keynote speaker to discuss their experiences with power based violence, followed by a time for personal survivors and anonymous survival stories to be shared, then a candle vigil and march through campus.

Lauren Ouwerkerk, Assistant Director of the Women’s Center, states that while the event takes place during DVAM, the event will combat various situations of power based violence including sexual assault and any form of violence where there is a inbalance of power.

“It is intended to show that yes, violence can happen, but coming together as a group, and as survivors, you can take back something you weren’t always allowed to have,” said Ouwerkerk. “You are told not to go out at night, to look out for the person in the bushes, all of these misconceptions about power based violence. There is a literal march through campus to take back that.”

While it is an event for survivors and their stories, Ouwekerk states that it is beneficial for all students. She states that is it not only a source for education on the issue but it also allows students and the community to show their support to survivors and stand for the resolution of an issue that the University wants to stamp out.

“As a community and as a campus, we should come and show our support,” said Ouwerkerk. “When you see someone there, seeing someone in your class that you’ve never spoken to, and seeing that they feel that this is important and that they are here to support, gives you that camaraderie and it makes you feel more comfortable on campus.”

The Women’s Center and the Women Investing in Student Empowerment (WISE) board, specifically their Violence Against Women chair, Jye Forman, has extensively planned over the last year. Fraternity and Sorority Life, the UTC police department, the Campus Activities board (CAB) and the counseling center have also worked to sponsor and orchestrate the event.

Krista Brunette, a junior and computer science major from Memphis, is the WISE board wellness chair.

Brunette, along with the other members of the WISE board, have worked to plan the event. She feels that it is important for those on campus to show their support of the issue.

“It is an empowering event that allows people to share their stories especially concerning the process from being a victim to a survivor,” Burnette states. “It is a good way for people to show their support and honor those people.”

Take Back the Night is free and open to all, both students on campus and members of the Chattanooga community. For those interested in sharing their survival story anonymously at the event or are interested in volunteering, visit to www.utc.edu/womens-center/wcevents/tbtn.php for further information.

High Heel Relay Race

The High Heel Relay Race will take place Oct. 25th at 11:30 a.m. at Chamberlain Field.

The purpose of the race is to raise awareness and educate those in attendance about sexual consent. The event will incorporate an obstacle race with educational questions to make sure participants understand consent. Participants will be fraternities on campus.

This event is sponsored by the Women’s Center and The Interfraternity Council (IFC). The Women’s Center has also reached out to The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to participate.

The event allows participants to earn points for their fraternity and take a “It’s on us pledge” that will be displayed in the UC.

“The fraternity men on campus, whether IFC or MPHC, are also willing to say that this is not something that we want to see happening on campus,” said Ouwerkerk. “They are willing to do it in a way that adds some humor, so they get to have a little of fun but also be able to show that this is something they care about.”

Andrew Connor, a junior and exercise science major from Memphis, is the IFC Vice President of Community Service. He feels that it is an important opportunity for fraternities to show their commitment to combat the issue of consent and show that, while there have been issues in the past with sexual assault, that does not mean they are all that way.

“I feel like fraternity men participating in this shows that we fully support women , especially the women here at UTC and we stand behind them no matter what,” Connor states.

Take Back the Night and the High Heel Relay will allow fraternity men to earn points for their participation and wins and the fraternity with the highest number of points will be awarded a trophy.