In case you missed it: Hurricane Matthew and Fox News Report

Hurricane Matthew swept through the southeast United States this week, causing a rolling number of fatalities.

Last week, the storm passed through Haiti, resulting in a death toll that currently stands between 900 and 1,000. The country is in desperate need of resources and relief aid. The hurricane has effected not only schools, homes and the country’s natural resources, but also their politics. The presidential election on Oct. 2nd was postponed due to the strength of the storm.

Matthew then traveled to the southeast United States. Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia all were effected. Many states declared a state of emergency as over 650,000 customers were left without electricity and flooding and storm damage continued to increase. Flood levels in North Carolina hit record numbers, leaving homes destroyed and communities under water.

In the United States, the storm’s death toll is currently over two dozen. North Carolina has reported fourteen causalities, six people have died in Florida and South Carolina and Georgia have each had three deaths.

While the impact on the United States has been great and we should be concerned for those in areas hit, clearly the effects on Haiti were vastly worse.

This distinction would not have been apparent, however, if you were watching Fox News reporter, Shep Smith this week. He has been under hot water after he emphasized the alarming seriousness of the danger from the hurricane to United States citizens in Florida.

He is quoted as saying, “This moves 20 miles to the west, and you and everyone you know are dead, all of you, because you can’t survive it. It’s not possible unless you’re very, very lucky. And your kids die, too.”

According to The Huffington Post, some critics accused Smith of fear-mongering. Critics feared his comments were insensitive, untimely and overly dramatic for the situation.

This statement would startle just about anyone, even if they were used to the scare-tactic reporting of mainstream news networks.

The hurricane has since moved from the United States and and is back out in the Atlantic. The devastation and death tolls are tragic and there is now room for the United States to not only work to assist our own states back from the damage but to also aid Haiti back to health.