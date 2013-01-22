Commentary

In the past few weeks the country took two small, but positive steps for women.
On Friday, Oct. 7, President Obama signed into law two bills which were originally introduced in the House of Representatives: the Survivor’s Bill of Rights and the Bathroom Accessible in Every Situation (BABIES) Act.
The Survivor’s’ Bill of Rights guarantees certain rights to survivors of sexual assault, such as the right to a medical forensic examination free of charge, to have the evidence (commonly referred to as a rape kit) preserved for the maximum statute of limitations, to be informed of any result from the evidence kit (such as a DNA match), and to be informed of the policies regarding the collection and preservation of evidence and the rights guaranteed to them by this bill.
These rights are so fundamental that it is almost astounding they need to be questioned. It makes no sense to destroy evidence before it has been decided if a case will go to trial or not. The victim of a car accident or theft can easily access their police report, yet rape survivors have been denied theirs. If criminals are read their Miranda rights, then why would you leave the victims in the dark about their own rights?
Although these rights are basic, they show the government is moving in the right direction to fix a broken system. Hopefully reform like this will continue at the state level and allow sexual assault survivors to feel comfortable speaking up, pressing charges and finding justice.
The other new law, the BABIES Act, requires public buildings to include dipper changing stations in women’s and men’s bathrooms.
Parents are increasingly questioning traditional gender roles which dictate that women should be responsible for childcare, but they are still held back by logistical barriers such as paid paternity and maternity leave, which has become a topic of debate this election cycle, and the lack of changing stations in men’s bathrooms.
Like the sexual assault survivor’s bill, this is only a small, fundamental step. This bill only applies to government or government-funded buildings, not commercial ones.
However, even a small step can be a step in the right direction.
Commentary
