Crime Log 10/ 18

Oct. 6

16-008043 Police were called to Decosimo apartments around 4 p.m. after a fire alarm was set off in a room. When they arrived at the bedroom where the detector was set off, there was no reply to their knocks so the housing staff let the officers in the room. The officers saw that the detector had been covered by a plastic bag. Police also found a box of wine, two beer boxes, a grinder with marijuana residue both inside the container and on the dresser, a water bong and a large knife in the bedroom. The officers spoke to the housing staff and decided the student would be cited in lieu of arrest to judicial affairs for reckless endangerment, underage possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The knife was taken and put away at the police department. The student was located and informed of the charges.

16-008049 Officers responded to a narcotics violation in Decosimo apartments after housing staff entered a room during room inspections that smelled of marijuana. When police arrived, the student stated that he and some others had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. The apartment was searched and nothing was found. The student was cited in lieu of arrest for self-admission of possession of marijuana.

Oct. 7

16-008085 Around 6 p.m., an officer saw a student drinking a beer in lot 32. The student was detained and taken to the campus police department. He was issued a misdemeanor for underage consumption of beer in lieu of arrest. The defendant was released because he was not in danger to himself or others.

16-008094 Around 11 p.m., the police were called to check on the well being of a student in one of the south campus housing apartments. When they arrived, the on duty RA was present and stated that the student had eaten half of a brownie containing marijuana and was sick. After speaking to the student’s family, they decided to call an ambulance and the student was taken to Erlanger Hospital where she was treated. The investigation will continue but no police action has taken place at the time.

Oct. 8

16-008095 Officers responded to a call from Lockmiller Apartments around 11 p.m. for an alcohol violation. When they arrived, the residents of the apartment were speaking with the RAs. They saw multiple beers visible in the apartment. When they searched the rooms, they found a female student hiding in the closet. They also saw marijuana on the desk, three smoking devices, one marijuana brownie and multiple containers with marijuana residue. The police also found $159 in dollar bills. When they asked the resident if he was using the money for drug related activity, he said no and he was just using it to “make it rain.” They also noticed that there were plastic bags covering the smoke detectors. As a result, the student was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, paraphernalia and underage drinking.

16-008113 There was a call around 3 p.m. about a drug overdose in Boling apartments. When officers arrived, they made contact with the female student and were told that she had eaten a cookie with five grams of THC in it. She then began to walk away from the officers and became irritated. They were able to calm the student down and found the container that held the remaining portion of the cookie. The officers confiscated the container and the student was checked out by medics and transported to Erlanger Hospital. The student was referred to student development for simple possession.

16-008120 An officer attempted to stop three suspects for suspicious narcotic activity on Vine St. and Lansing Court. They ran from the officer but the suspects were detained. One of the male suspects was charged in lieu of arrest with simple possession and resisting stop, frisk, halt after the officers found marijuana on his person. The other two were charged in lieu of arrest with resisting stop, frisk, halt.

Oct. 9

16-008127 An officer witnessed a female walking while swinging her arms in the intersection of Eighth Street and Palmetto Street. The officer stopped her at 744 McCallie Ave. and she was unable to stand up without stumbling and could not produce an identification. She was holding a purse with a small bottle of alcohol inside. She told the officer that she had attended a party earlier in the evening and had been drinking but was 21. The officer later found that she was actually underage. She was transported to Hamilton County Jail.

Oct. 11

16-008220 Around 1 p.m., dispatch received a call about a female that wanted to file a harassment report. She stated that she was receiving harassing texts from another person and she would like to stop it. The officers confirmed that the texts were threatening and had been going on since the beginning of the month. The harasser was warned of the consequences if she continued to harass the student.

16-008221 Around 2 p.m., officers were called to a narcotics violation at Stophel apartments. The officer spoke with the RA, who found a handmade smoking device and marijuana during a room inspection. The student was not present during the inspection. The student was sent to judicial affairs.

Oct. 12

16-008269 Officers were dispatched to Lockmiller apartments for a narcotics violation. One of the residences of the room called to complain about narcotics in the apartment. The roommate and suspect stated she was not aware of any narcotics and told officers they could search the room. They found a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia on the suspect’s side of the room. The roommate claimed all of the found items and was cited in lieu of arrest for simple possession and drug paraphernalia.