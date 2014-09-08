Fitness classes

By Carson Cook, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

As the course schedule for Spring 2017 drops and student begin to plan their semester, undergraduates of any major may want to check out the Health and Human Performance tab for a variety of one-hour, fitness electives.

Each semester, the Health and Human Performance department offers courses that allow students to get physically active in a fun way while learning about health and wellness. This Fall, the classes included rock climbing and rappelling, aerobic/cardio activities, and even walking for fitness.

“These are great courses for students wanting to learn an outdoor activity with a group that doesn’t have prior experience. All the equipment is provided and the students get to go out into the Chattanooga outdoor community,” said Miles Ledford, who teaches Hiking and Backpacking, Beginning Kayaking and Beginning Canoeing courses.

The classes typically alternate between time in the classroom learning techniques, and time spent applying the new skills. The courses often take trips to rivers and trails around Chattanooga.

“Students learn how to plan trips, recognize hazards, prepare equipment and enjoy the outdoors in the group setting,” Ledford said.

Amanda Durall, who teaches Walking for Fitness and Aerobic & Cardiovascular Activities, said the activity classes are composed of students from a variety of skill and ability levels.

“It should be comforting for students to know that they will always have peers they can relate to. Whether you have never exercised a day in your life or you are a fitness guru, everyone can benefit from taking an activity course,” said Durall.

Durall tries to integrate campus as much as possible, so that students realize how convenient it is to get a great workout.

“This semester, it is quite possible you’ve seen my students and I walking around Chamberlain field, climbing the stairs outside of the Arena, or lunging down the sidewalk,” said Durall.

Zachariah Hall, a Junior from Chattanooga, took an Introduction to Scuba Diving course through the HHP department and said he would recommend it to a friend.

“It was fun, and it made me get to the ARC a lot,” said Hall. “It’s just good overall life advice you get from some of the health and human performance classes.”

Hall is a Political Science major, so the course did not count for any requirement. He just took the class because he wanted to become certified for scuba diving.

“I especially enjoy the diverse blend of majors represented in the classes,” said Durall. “While we always encourage our HHP students to be as active as possible, it is exciting to me that non-HHP students are taking these classes to learn ways to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.”

Dr. Marisa Colston, the interim department head of health and human performance, said these courses are a great way for students to learn the importance of physical activity, good nutrition and adequate sleep.

Colston hopes classes like these expose people to variety of activities, so that even if they don’t enjoy team sports, they will find some activity that will become a lifetime passion.

Colston attributes the success of these courses to the dedicated faculty in the department.

“They’re outstanding. They are a group of gifted, talented, optimistic individuals that live what they teach,” said Colston.

Health and Human Performance is one of the largest departments on campus with more than 900 majors. The department offers four undergraduate programs and two graduate programs.

Students interested in learning more can visit the department’s website and the course catalog.