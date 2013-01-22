Top 5 college football games this weekend

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor

Top Five FBS Games

No. 1 Alabama (6-0) at No. 9 Tennessee (5-1)

The top ranked Crimson Tide travels to Knoxville in a top-10 SEC match up that is full of anticipation. Tennessee is coming off a tough double overtime loss at Texas A&M and will look to keep their SEC East Championship hopes alive against arguably the best team in the nation.

Watch: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 2 Ohio State (5-0) at No. 8 Wisconsin (4-1)

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes travel to take on Wisconsin in a big time top-10 Big Ten match up that will prove who the top team in the conference is. This primetime match up is going to prove if Ohio State is the real deal and Wisconsin has upset in mind as they prep for the Buckeyes.

Watch: 8 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 12 Ole Miss (3-2) at No. 22 Arkansas (4-2)

Ole Miss ventures to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in a top-25 battle between two of the lower teams in the SEC West. Ole Miss will be tested in its first true road game of the season and Arkansas will look to bounce back from the loss against Alabama last weekend.

Watch: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

North Carolina (4-2) at No. 16 Miami (4-1)

Upset minded North Carolina travels to Miami in biggest ACC game of the week. Miami will look to bounce back from the tough loss against Florida State and North Carolina will look to shake off a loss to Virginia Tech.

Watch: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Stanford (3-2) at Notre Dame (2-4)

Historically and coming into this season, it was a highly anticipated match up between Stanford and Notre Dame, but so far this season, both teams have been very disappointing. Stanford and Notre Dame are both out to prove themselves in a must win for each team.

Watch: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC