Top Headlines in Sports

By Chris King — Assistant Sports Editor

David Ortiz Plays Last Career Game

The Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz played his final game at Fenway Stadium in the Red Sox’s game 3 loss in the ALDS to the visiting Cleveland Indians. The Red Sox dropped the ALDS in a three-game sweep. David Ortiz played 20 years in Major League Baseball, racking up 541 Home-runs and 1,768 RBIs in his career with the Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins.

No. 1 Alabama (6-0) at No. 9 Tennessee (5-1)

The top-ranked Crimson Tide will travel to Knoxville for a top-10 SEC match-up that is full of anticipation. Tennessee is coming off a tough double overtime loss at Texas A&M last week, and will look to keep their SEC East Championship hopes alive against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern time on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Auston Matthews

The 19 year-old first overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs did not fail to impress in his first career game. Matthews came out and scored four goals in his first career NHL game. Matthews is the first ever NHL played to score four goals in a debut — making expectations higher than ever.

Cubs Advance to National League Championship

The Chicago Cubs advanced to NLCS for the second year in a row with a 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. The Cubs needed four 9th inning runs to prevail over the pesky Giants. The Cubs are looking to break the curse this season, and win their first World Series title since 1908.

