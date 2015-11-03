Student Social Work Club hosts trunk or treat for kids

By Jordan Bowen, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The Student Social Work Club is hosting a fun Halloween themed event for children who may not otherwise get to trick or treat.

Trunk or Treat is a trend that has popped up recently and has become very popular across the United States. The Student Social Work Club is among the latest student organization to host this alternative form of Trick or Treating. Trunk or Treat gives children and their families a unique opportunity that they otherwise may not have due to safety issues or living in a rural area where houses are not close together.

Trunk or Treat usually takes place in the parking lots of buildings such as churches, community centers and elementary schools where kids go from car to car and “trick or treat” for candy.

The Student Social Work Club is hosting this event on Oct. 21st from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m at 650 McCallie Avenue. The Student Social Work Club encourages volunteers to dress up and come out to help. The event will also have free food and costumes for the kids and their families in addition to candy.

Marian Wayland, a senior from Chattanooga said that the best part of her Trunk or Treat volunteer experience was seeing “how excited the kids got” about all the various Halloween costumes and decorations.

The Student Social Work Club’s mission is to encourage “networking in the community” as well as to provide real life “out of classroom interactions” for club members. Outreach events such as the upcoming Trunk or Treat attempt to do just that.