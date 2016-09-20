UTC ranked as top school for student veterans

By Isabella Patta, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

The University was recently ranked as one of the best colleges for veterans across the nation due to its programs in place to make veterans’ college experience a bit smoother.

UTC ranked 36 in the Best Colleges for Veterans ranking, which is published by U.S. News, and tied with Jacksonville University, Fla. and Coastal Carolina University, Conway S.C. Thirty-nine universities made the list.

Joe Wiram, veteran student services coordinator, said, “I’m very proud that we were named to the list. I was a student veteran myself, class of 2000, and there wasn’t any veteran services at that time—the now [dismissed] adult services was all that UTC had to offer.”

In order to be recognized as a school in the ranking of the best colleges for veterans, schools has to be ranked in another U.S. News Best Colleges ranking.

In addition, schools have to be certified for the GI Bill and participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or they have to be a public school that charges in-state tuition to all out-of-state veterans.

Also, the recognized schools have to be in the top half of their U.S. News ranking category and have 20 or more students who used the GI Bill benefits to partially or fully finance their tuition and fees during the 2015-2016 school year.

UTC ranked 25 in the Best Value Schools ranking and tied for rank number 62 in the Regional Universities South.

Schools report on their benefits for veterans as part of U.S. News’ annual statistic survey of undergraduate schools during spring and summer 2016.

UT Martin ranked 29 and tied with Radford University, Va. and West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, W.Va.

Elon University, N.C. ranked first in Best Colleges for Veterans.

“I feel somewhat responsible, but I didn’t do this alone—it was a team effort from several dedicated departments that serve our veterans,” Wiram said.

Veteran Services has multiple events happening in the next month. Green Zone training will be on Oct. 26 and the first recipient of the Sgt. Stephens Veteran scholarship will be announced. The student veteran organization established a scholarship in the name of UTC graduate Sgt. David A. Stephens, who was killed in action.

Dedicated to Veterans Day, which is on Nov. 11, will feature a Chancellor’s veteran luncheon; a Military Appreciation Day football game will be hosted on Nov. 12; and Women in the Military Appreciation Day is also upcoming on Nov.9.