Class teaches skills for zombie apocalypse

Simone Edwards, Chattanooga, Tenn. – We’ve all seen a zombie movie, or at least a few trailers, and immediately classify it as science fiction or purely fantasy. Something like that surely can never happen.

But what if you saw a zombie or something similar walking towards you? Would you be prepared?

Dr. David Powers is bringing a class to Chattanooga at The Edney Innovation Center, only a few blocks away from campus, titled, “How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.”

He is a decorated veteran of the Marine Corps and a founding member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Having endured disaster and law enforcement training, he believes that he has perfected enough skills to teach you how to survive anything—even a zombie apocalypse.

Powers grew up in South Carolina, where hurricanes were frequent during his childhood. He noticed that there weren’t a lot of people who were prepared for them, and he says that it’s similar with Hurricane Matthew.

“Very few people are prepared,” said Powers, who has taught similar courses for 10 years. “At the core, my class is a ‘Be-Prepared-For-Disasters’ class.”

As an avid zombie fan, he thought that using zombies would be fun way to teach people the skills he loves using.

While he admits that he has yet to actually encounter what most people would call “real” zombies, he encourages all individuals- specifically college students- to take the class.

He believes that the most unprepared people in disaster or life-threatening situations are college students, due to the fact that many are living away from home and sometimes in a new, unfamiliar city.

Head to The Edney Innovation Center, 1100 Market St., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, with $15 and your game face.

The class is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the fifth floor. With killer clowns all over the news, could zombies be next? There’s really no way for you to know. Attend this class, and be prepared.