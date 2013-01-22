Actor Leslie Jordan speaks at CARES Fundraiser

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Emmy-award winning actor Leslie Jordan made an appearance in Chattanooga for a Chattanooga CARES fundraiser on Oct.15.

Arts for CARES, or the Council on AIDS, Resources, Education and Support, was hosted by Southern Community Bank and included performances from local artists and a silent and live auction throughout the event.

CARES is a nonprofit that reaches out to and supports those who are impacted by HIV, Hepatitis C and STIs. They provide free and confidential testing, disease care, nutritional or mental health counseling, preventive care, support groups and many other helpful services. Their main goal is to provide care and support to effected citizens in the best way possible.

The art community of Chattanooga has been active in the CARES foundation before and are continuing by hosting this event. The black tie optional fundraiser serves as a way to make more people of Chattanooga aware of the issues CARES handles and why it is important.

Jordan, a Chattanooga native, actor and playwright served as the Master of Ceremonies at the event.

Jordan’s most popular work is his role as Beverley Leslie on the American sitcom “Will and Grace.” The show aired from 1998 to 2006 and left Jordan with many awards, including a Primetime Emmy and a Gold Derby Award for Best Comedy Guest Actor on “Will and Grace.” He was also nominated for the same category for the Online Film and Television Award.

Jordan’s most recent fame has come from his appearances in American Horror Story, an anthology horror series. He starred as Quentin Fleming in the third American Horror Story season “Coven” which aired in 2013. He appeared again in the most current season of American Horror Story, “My Roanoke Nightmare” as Cricket, a psychic medium. Jordan has made a number of appearances in other shows and movies, and he is known for portraying witty, sassy characters.

Aside from writing plays, Leslie Jordan has also written books, one of which is “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet.”

Published in 2009, “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet” is a collection of stories discussing Jordan’s struggles and experiences, gay culture and learning to love yourself. It explains how Jordan got where he is today and what it took for him to get here. In addition to his 2009 novel, Jordan has also written three Christian books.