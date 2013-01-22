Sully sticks the landing in theaters

Emma Culp, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Tom Hanks stars in the heart-wrenching new film “Sully,” which premiered on Sept. 9, 2016.

“Sully” is based on the true story of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, an airline captain who had to abruptly land his plane when, three minutes into the flight, a flock of birds flew directly into the plane’s path. As a result, the plane lost all power to both engines. The only option, in his mind, was to land the plane in the Hudson River, risking the lives of himself, his co-captain and the 155 passengers aboard Flight 1549.

Remarkably, all crew and passengers survived the incident, but the nightmare wasn’t over. Throughout the entire United States and in the media, Captain Sullenberger was portrayed as a hero; however, the NTSB and Federal Crash Investigators felt differently.

Captain Sullenberger was put under a 15-month investigation that had the potential to demolish his entire career. As Sully was being put through this investigation, he was also dealing with unrelenting PTSD and having hallucinations that the plane crashed into a building.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat from the opening scene to the final credits. This film is an extraordinary blend of both action and thriller while offering an emotional connection to the lead characters as well as the supporting roles. The audience is given a look into many of the passengers’ personal stories, making it that much harder when there is the uncertainty of the survival of all the passengers. “Sully” will leave you speechless and in awe of the “Miracle on the Hudson.”