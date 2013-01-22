Arts Department launches FiddleFest

Lauren Dunn, Chattanooga, Tenn. – “Free” is a word college students love to hear, and there is nothing much better than free music. Join champion fiddlers Jim Wood and John Boulware, as well as guitarist Inge Wood, as they perform at UTC for the first annual FiddleFest.

The UTC Department of Performing Arts and music division, along with Dr. Jonathan McNair and Ruth Holmburg, invite you to participate in or listen to this performance of American folk music when it comes to the Scenic City.

J. Wood, Boulware, and I. Wood are all part of the Tennessee Fiddle Ensemble, which travels the state of Tennessee studying and playing new and old North American folk tunes alike to capture the broad spectrum of music styles that Tennessee has to offer.

Tennessee is rich in its folk music history, and the Tennessee Fiddle Ensemble desires to share that history. J. Wood has toured all around the world and has performed on multiple continents, including Europe, South America and Central America. One of his most memorable experiences has been in Peru, where he performed for over half a million people.

Although he has performed in a variety of cities and countries around the world, J. Wood’s favorite type of performances are the more intimate ones. He is currently traveling around the southeast region with Boulware and I. Wood. They’ve visited roughly six colleges across the state of Tennessee, performing similar concerts to the one to be performed here at UTC.

J. Wood knows how to play 20 instruments, but his passion lies with the fiddle.

“I love the smell of the fiddle,” J. Woods said. “I became fascinated by the smell as a kid and finally started to play [the fiddle] once I got older.”

With 15 state champion fiddle titles to his name, J. Wood has only one greater accomplishment to his name: personal growth. He said that the fiddle has been a personal pathway to growth and development, and nothing can replace that.

He hopes that FiddleFest will present the same pathway to others. The goal of FiddleFest is to provide orchestra entertainment to a wider audience.

“Orchestra isn’t just for classical music,” J. Woods explained. “The future of orchestra [comes from] smaller, wider [fan] bases.”

Furthermore, having just a few musicians is financially cheaper and more intimate than attempting to stage a whole orchestra; therefore, it attracts more listeners who might fall in love with different types of music.

Half of the music to be performed will be original pieces, and the other half will be traditional folk pieces. Intermediate to advanced skill levels are required in order to participate in the FiddleFest, but for those only wanting to listen, the free public concert begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.