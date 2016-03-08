UTC Baseball back to work after title run

By Calvin Smith – Staff Writer

UTC’s club baseball team is back in the hunt for their second-consecutive club baseball national title.

Last season, UTC finished 25-2 on their way to the National Club Baseball Association DII World Series, which in turn has brought UTC Baseball more recognition than they ever expected. For example, the defending national champs were honored with a ring ceremony during this year’s UTC’s Homecoming football game.

Following a national title winning season is no small task. In many sports, teams are seen falling short of expectations in the following season after a winning a title. This year’s baseball team is proud of last season’s accomplishment, but they all know that continuing success is their main focus moving forward.

“We don’t feel pressure,” said Nathaniel Ortiz, UTC baseball head coach and Team President. “As much as high expectations we have set for ourselves, we don’t want to live in the past, we have to focus on this year’s team.”

UTC Baseball will be returning 11 players from last year’s squad ‒– including World Series MVP Ty Tucker. Coach Ortiz was quick to highlight Tucker as one of UTC’s key returning players.

“[Tucker] will go out and do whatever,” said Ortiz. “He will always give 100 percent.”

In addition to wanting maximum effort from his players, Coach Ortiz is seeking a team “brand,” that emphasizes hard work, and executing the fundamentals of the game.

“Stop referencing past, focus on now,” Ortiz said of the brand being established by the team. “Play one game at a time, and don’t think too far ahead.”

After a season with such dominance, the Mocs certainly have a target on their back ‒– especially after moving up a division to play against bigger and more talented teams.

This year’s team is looking to win games through their speed and ability to play small ball. Once the Mocs get runners on base, they strive on looking to steal, bunt or get base runners into scoring position any way they can.

The first pitch of UTC’s season took place two Saturdays ago on Oct. 9, in a doubleheader against Kennesaw State. UTC split the two games with the Owls ‒– winning the first game 5-4, then taking a tough 16-run loss in the second.

Even though the back end of the day was rough, Coach Ortiz is glad they were handed a tough loss early, and not late.

“We needed to be humbled,” said Ortiz. “We had a little bit of cockiness from some of last year’s guys, and even some of the new ones. That showed us we have to come out and earn it everyday.”

One practice at a time, one day at a time, one game at time and hard work is the mantra for this year’s club baseball team at UTC. After a national title last season, and plenty of returning talent, the Mocs are making no excuses towards another shot at a championship.

