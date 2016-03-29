Men’s basketball not looking ahead to tough schedule

By John Mitchell – Sports Editor

Less than a month from now, the men’s basketball team will begin the regular season with a three-day road trip to face Tennessee and North Carolina in the opening rounds of the Maui Invitational. But, as hard as it may be, UTC head coach Matt McCall and the Mocs aren’t looking that far ahead just yet.

“It’s all about ourselves right now,” McCall said before the team’s first official intrasquad scrimmage of the season last Sunday. “If we start worrying about if we’re ready for Tennessee and North Carolina, we won’t be ready. Right now we have to approach everyday like it’s the most important. If we do that, we will be ready. But right now we’re not.”

Tipping off the season against two Power-5 conference schools is daunting on paper, but the Mocs proved last season that they’re not shy to pressure, and unfamiliar surroundings.

For example, Chattanooga’s first game of the 2015-16 campaign saw McCall score his first win as a collegiate head coach on the road against Georgia. A week and a day later, Illinois fell at home at the hands of UTC in the Emerald Gold Classic. A road win against Dayton in the second week of December, and a berth to the NCAA Tournament also contribute to the Mocs’ confidence when it comes to road games.

However, before the ball tips in Knoxville, UTC still has plenty of preseason practices and exhibitions to take advantage of picking up where they left off, instead of learning a new system and coach like they players were this time last year.

“If anything it’s made things easier on the coaches,” senior Casey Jones, New Orleans, said about being in the second year of the Coach McCall era. “Since we’re used to things, we can tell the younger guys when they’re not doing something right, or when they don’t know the play we can tell them what to do. So it’s really been letting the younger guys catch on quicker than we did.”

“Bringing our new guys up to speed is a huge key,” McCall added. “Something that made us so good last year was our depth. We’ve got to be able to play our bench.”

Aside from the incoming freshman and transfers, Jones might be the biggest fan of this year’s preseason activities. Considering the fact that, for parts of last season, Jones was unsure if he would even be allowed to return this season, it’s hard to blame the graduate student for being a bit ancy. And so far, the extended time off hasn’t affected the senior’s game negatively.

“I don’t think it hurt my game at all actually,” Jones said of his injury that sidelined him for the majority of last season. “Obviously the injury was a setback to last season, but I understand better what I have to work on, and what the scheme needs me to do, and overall I just see the game better now.”

A new and improved Jones, paired with a team who achieved one of the best seasons in school history last year without him, makes for a dangerous team for anyone on UTC’s schedule this season.



Contact John Mitchell at john-z-mitchell@mocs.utc.edu or Twitter.com/JZMitchellUTC