Student wanted for domestic assault by CPD

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

On Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., the police department was called after a male student assaulted a female student on the corner of East Eighth Street and Palmetto street.

The victim was forced into a car by the male student. After further investigation, the police discovered the two had previously been in a relationship and he was attemping to retrieve money that he had given to her in the past.

After forcing the female into the car, he drove her downtown to an ATM machine to get the money. Once they arrived downtown, the victim was able to escape the car and began running down the street. A cab driver spotted the student running in distress so he picked her up and drove her to safely back to campus.

While police were interviewing the victim and cab driver who drove the student to safety, the cab driver began to experience a heart attack. The officers on the scene had him taken to Parkside Hospital and he is now doing better.

Lt. John Boe of the UTC Police Department said that the cab driver did a good deed in assisting the victim, especially because not many people would have.

“He did a good thing,” said Boe. “The young man is chasing her with his car down the street and he [the cab driver] intervenes, picks her up and carries her to safety. That was a gallant thing to do.

The Chattanooga Police Department handled the situation because it occurred off campus, however the campus police worked closely with the case.

The suspect was charged with domestic assault, domestic vandalism and false imprisonment. There was a warrant out for the arrest of the suspect but he has not yet been arrested.

The victim was directed to the Women’s Center for further assistance.