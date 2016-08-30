Faculty raise concern about finding parking

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn.—

Students do not seem to be the only ones struggling to find parking, as members of faculty have raised concerns about their ability to find a spot when they arrive for work each day.

There are currently 1,219 permits issued to faculty on campus. Overall, faculty parks side by side to students with parking permits for both general and reserved lots.

Kristen Knopick, a lecturer of modern and classical literature and language, has not always had issues with parking on campus. At one time she lived downtown and was close enough to walk or get a ride to campus. Last year, she was able to park in Lot 31, which was for guest parking. This year she was told she is longer able to park there and had to purchase a general parking pass for the first time.

“I wound up getting a ticket that second week, that was what made me so mad,” said Knopick. “They have all these people walking around giving tickets but I think they could move those funds to making a parking garage.”

She was unable to purchase a lot parking pass because she did not have one from the previous year’s cycle and general parking was the only available. She wants to try and get into Lot 11 near the library next semester so she is close to her office.

Knopick states that she requested to get another parking pass after the first couple weeks of this semester but was told there was not availability elsewhere.

Michelle Prince, the director of auxiliary services, and her office work to provide accommodations for faculty and provide them a convenient place to park.

“They have the best of both worlds right now because there is not a faculty-staff lot, not in our current parking structure,” said Prince. “When they come on board as a staff member, all they have to do is contact us and we put them in the lot that they choose that is closest to their building, where their office is or wherever they want to be. We hold back a few spaces in each lot for circumstances like that or if their office were to move from one side of campus to the other, then we make sure they have a space to move to.”

Dr. Elizabeth Gailey, a professor in the Communication department, parks in Lot 26 which is right in front of Frist Hall where her office is located. She feels that parking is a constant issue, although it isn’t a unique issue for a university.

“Overall, I don’t really gave a lot of complaints about UTC parking for faculty,” said Gailey. “However, Frist Hall is isolated from most of the campus, and it would be great occasionally to be able to drive to committee meetings or classes across campus and park without being ticketed.”

Prince stated that there are situations where lots reach full capacity and they are unable to make accommodations.

“There are some times where some of the smaller lots, where there are not much flexibility in them and maybe we had a couple of spaces set aside to accommodate new faculty… and if those get taken and it is already at full capacity then we will suggest another lot to them,” said Prince. “It is not a total given but they have a lot of flexibility.”

Most faculty, about 98 percent, sign up for payroll deduction where the price of their parking pass is split up by the twelve months of the year and slowly taken out of their pay check.

Students currently pay transportation fee as a part of tuition. Prince said it was not fair that students had to pay this fee alone and so the fee was also charged to those working for the university.

Dr. Chandler Harriss, a professor in the Communication Department, currently parks in Lot 36 and never seems to have difficulty finding a parking spot. However, he states that the amount taken out of his check for parking is almost 1 percent of his pre-tex deducted salary which includes fall, spring and summer terms. The issue he has with this is that there are many summers where he is not teaching classes but he must come to work in his office.

“A lot of people in the world pay to park to go to work, it is not uncommon, but having said that, the lower you are on the totem pole, the bigger the percentage [paid],” said Harriss. “As faculty we are on ten month contracts, our pay is broken down over a twelve month period but we are only compensated, in theory, for working ten months and I am paying to park in the summer to come in to my office at a time which I am not technically being paid. So if you are going to ask me to pay extra money to park to come and do research… which is something that benefits the university and my department, and I am not being paid but I am being asked to pay, I fundamentally have a problem with that.”

Knopick feels that the issue of parking will only be solved by using the space we have and adding more parking decks.

“I think they should build another deck, they have the guest one I originally was parking in but I think they need more especially now that that deck is no longer guest parking either,” said Knopick. “They need to take one of the general lots, like the ones by the Blood Assurance and McKenzie Arena and put a deck there or add to the Lupton Library parking deck.”