Crime Log 10/25

Compiled by Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Oct. 14

16-008305 Around 2 a.m., police were called to Johnson-Obear apartments after two students, who were in a relationship, were overheard having an argument by Resident Assistants. The RAs said that they heard a loud noise from the stairwell and went to look into what happened. When they did, they noticed that a fire pull station cover had been broken. When they asked the couple if they were okay, the RAs were cussed at and told to go away. The couple would not cooperate with the RAs and so they called police. After police spoke to the couple, they found that the male student had kicked the something that broke the fire pull station cover and that both of the students had been drinking off campus. The male student would not cooperate with the officers so he was placed in hand cuffs while officers spoke with everyone. The police were able to get the names of the students and look into if they had any warrants out for their arrest and none were found. Both students were sent to Student Affairs and the male was asked to leave campus.

16-008307 The police were notified around 2:30 a.m. of a case of domestic violence between two students on East Eighth Street and Douglas Street. A male student grabbed a female student and forced her into his car. The two had recently broken up and he wanted her to give him money. He drove her to an ATM. While there she was able to escape and started to run downtown when a cab driver saw her and picked her up. He drove her safely back to campus where both the victim and cab driver were interviewed by police. On the scene, the cab driver suffered a heart attack and was transported to the hospital. The suspect was charged with domestic assault, domestic vandalism and false imprisonment. He has a warrant out for his arrest but has not been found. The victim was directed to the Women’s Center for more assistance.

Oct 16

16-008359 Around 6 p.m. in Lockmiller, police were called after a student complained that her ex-boyfriend refused to leave her residence. She stated that she had been requesting that he leave for about 20 minutes. When they arrived, the situation was calm and they were located in the living room. There had been an argument and the female student had requested that he leave. The caller stated that she was not in fear but that she was only concerned that he may act irrationally when he is upset. The male left the apartment and was told not to return unless he was invited.

Oct 17

16-008387 Police responded to suspicious activity in Lot 23 around 11 p.m. after an off-duty park ranger in the area approached three males wearing clown masks in their car. The campus police arrived and found that one was a student at UTC while the other two attended Chattanooga State. The clown masks were taken from the students, who were released without incident.

Oct 18

16-008391 An officer stopped a car around 1 a.m. on Douglas Street for a light violation. When the officer stopped the car, they noticed the smell of burning marijuana. The driver of the vehicle told the officer they had been smoking and gave the officer permission to search the car. The officer found several burning blunts in the ash tray and a prescription bottle that read “contains 3.5 grams.” The suspect was placed under arrest and sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Oct 20

16-008461 Around 2 a.m. an officer heard an altercation on the railroad near ML King Blvd. The officer noticed a large object thrown and a vehicle driving away. The officer stopped the vehicle and smelt burning marijuana. The driver told the officer that he heard the altercation while smoking in his car and decided to drive away as he was not involved in the situation. He gave police permission to search the vehicle and was released on foot back to his apartment on campus. The student left his car parked and locked at the scene.