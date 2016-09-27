Students share opinions on best dining options

By Caroline Lewis, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Between classes and studying, college students need to keep their brain cells fueled during long hours on campus. With the broad variety of food on and around campus, students have developed preferences that make their taste buds and wallets happy.

“I’ll go to class… then I’ll go back home and cook something,” said Ian Goodman, a senior from Nashville, “I try not to [eat on campus] cause it’s really expensive.”

While some students prefer their own kitchens at home to save money, others, like Kyle Gentner, a freshman and biology major from Memphis, has unwavering loyalty to UTC Dining.

“I’m a poor college student, like all of us here, so I use this meal plan and I never get tired of the food. I love it so much,” said Gentner.

McKenzie Scott, a freshman and communications major from Brownsville, Tenn., lives on campus and said that she rarely ventures to Crossroads for a meal. Scott prefers to spend her Mocs Bucks at the restaurants in the UC.

“Usually [I eat] in the UC at Chick-fil-A, Moe’s or the little Chinese place,” said Scott. Scott said that students have a great variety of food on campus.

“I’m content with what is offered. I love the food here,” said Scott.

Garret Fox, a junior and humanities major from Hendersonville, lives on campus and dines often at Crossroads, although he ventures off campus when he wants more variety, such as Thai, Mexican or Chinese.

“I usually eat off campus, but I have a five day all access at Crossroads so that’s my second most frequented [place to eat],” said Fox.

On campus, students can choose from many of the UTC Dining locations. The restaurants in the UC at Scrappy’s Place Food Court, the corner markets around campus for snacks and some groceries, Starbucks or Crossroads Dining Hall and it’s broad, rotating menu are all included in UTC Dining. Students with meal plans can also sometimes use them to treat a friend or family member to a snack or meal at any of the UTC Dining locations on campus.