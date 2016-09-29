Students determine best, safest transportation options

By Hayley Spire, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Although parking on campus isn’t ideal, UTC students living on campus and around downtown Chattanooga are lucky enough to have access to many different mediums of transportation to fit most needs and wallets.

The Chattanooga Carta, being one of the options, allows any Moc with a current UTC ID to have free transportation. This route travels from Northshore to South Side and back and bus runs about every five minutes from 6:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. The shuttles are not in service on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day, and run on a holiday schedule on M.L. King day, Memorial Day, The 4th of July and Labor Day.

“I don’t like riding the bus because I usually have to wait a long time,” Mecca Jarmon, a junior from Jackson,Tenn., said. “Although it is free for me as a student, if I can find any other method of transportation, I do. I don’t feel comfortable with the people on the bus or waiting at the bus stop. I also never get a straight ride to my destination, which takes awhile with all the stops and routes the bus takes.”

“For rides to campus I would definitely use the bus, but other than campus, Uber is very accessible and safe,” Mckenzie O’Connell, a sophomore from Lebanon, Tenn., said.

Uber is quickly becoming a popular method of quick transportation in the city of Chattanooga among students. Uber was created in San Francisco, California and is now available in 517 cities. Uber gives a registered 4-door sedan, 2001 or newer model and a driver without a record a chance to make money while proving transportation and usually safer designated driver option. Uber users can request many vehicle options through the standard option, Uber XL and Uber black. Uber has become a way for students to get to their locations safely while paying a fee based on the demand and distance of the area of the ride.

“I usually chose to use Uber,” Maggie McGuire, a senior from Tullahoma, Tenn., said. “I do have my own car so I don’t rely on public transportation often, but I have found that Uber is better for when you are going to a specific location and need to be there on time.”

In addition to Uber, there is another option called Lyft. Lyft works similarly while also offering a feature that allows users to share rides with people going in the same direction to reduce costs of the trip through Lyft Line. Prices are fixed upfront and are always less than the standard Lyft option. The other features that are similar to Uber include Lyft and Lyft plus. Lyft is a solo drive with you and up to three friends, while Lyft plus provides the option of a larger vehicle that can fit up to six.



For more about the mocs express, visit its website at www.utc.edu/auxiliary-services/parking/carta-shuttle.php. For more about Uber, visit its website at www.uber.com. For more about Lyft, visit www.lyft.com.