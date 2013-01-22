Professor recognized for writing on refugee crisis

By Jordan Bowen, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

An English professor’s work with refugees in Chattanooga earned her a prestigious fellowship only given to eleven artists in the state of Tennessee.

Sybil Baker is a UC Foundation associate professor of English with an extensive resume and a vast teaching history, including an ongoing teaching position at the Yale University Writer’s Conference and former visiting faculty assignment at the City University of Hong Kong.

At UTC, Baker teaches creative writing and humanities. Her creative works have received distinguished awards and nominations, and she has been recognized at writer’s conferences around the world.

All of Baker’s extensive experience has culminated in The Tennessee Arts Commission, awarding her a prestigious and highly competitive Individual Arts Fellowship.

Baker was one of only 11 artists in Tennessee to be given the honor. The fellowship is meant to be given to “outstanding professional artists” of several categories including visual and performing arts, as well as the literary arts, where Baker’s work falls.

Baker’s work such as her non-fiction piece entitled Immigration Essays will be positively impacted by the fellowship. The award will fund her various literary works.

Baker describes her “two passions” as reading and writing. These combined with her vast experience dealing with Eastern cultures led her to start work on the Immigration Essays, and her work with refugees in the Chattanooga area.

As Baker said, “the project quickly became overwhelming” because of the numerous Chattanooga residents “whose stories deserve to be told and listened to.”

The project expanded outside of the Chattanooga are and in turn captured the attention of the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The Individual Artist Fellowship will allow Baker to continue her work on the Immigration Essays, interviewing refugees now not only in the Chattanooga area, but elsewhere in Chattanooga as well. The fellowship has let her expand her project to reach people whose stories would otherwise have never been told.

With the help of her prestigious award, Baker will give voices to the voiceless.