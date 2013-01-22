Gorillaz stomping back onto the music scene

Addie Whitlow, Chattanooga, Tenn. – If you’re a fan of Gorillaz, the animated band from the United Kingdom, then you already know that they’re up to something big in the world of music.

Gorillaz was formed in 1998 in Essex, England. The band’s four fictional and animated members are Murdoc Niccals, 2D, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. However, the band’s two non-virtual members are Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. While there may only be two nonfictional members of Gorillaz, the duo has collaborated with a variety of other artists, including Massive Attack, De La Soul, Snoop Dogg, The Good, the Bad & the Queen and many more.

The Gorillaz discography consists of Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010) and The Fall (2011). If you grew up in the late ‘90s/early 2000s, you inevitably heard their track “Feel Good Inc. (feat. De La Soul)”, from Demon Days, played on any alternative rock station during that era. In addition, you probably heard “Clint Eastwood,” “DARE,” “Dirty Harry” and other notable tracks played, too.

Now that you’ve read Gorillaz discography and a bit of their backstory, you’ll notice that they haven’t released an album in over four years. That’s what’s about to change, though.

For anyone that keeps up with Gorillaz via social media (which is a tad bit difficult because they are quite discreet), you’ll notice that they’ve been posting a lot of photos on their Instagram account.

The band began becoming active on Twitter and Instagram again in September. This has resulted in almost daily posts of ‘The Book of Noodle,’ which is a visual story of the band’s fictional characters. Many of the graphics the band has posted are also rumored to be potential artwork that may be incorporated into the band’s upcoming album.

“It’s going to change – I can’t tell you how,” Hewlett said, in an Oct. 13, 2015 interview with NME. “But of course it’s going to be different, I can’t do what I’ve already done, that’s not interesting to me. In the same way Damon changes with his music and moves forward, I do the same. It’s going to be a different look.”

Gorillaz’s latest album has a possible release date of 2017. Although the band started working on the album in 2015, they have been known to take varying lengths of time to complete their albums. Plastic Beach, released in 2010, took about 17 months to produce.

In regards to the sound of the new album, Albarn has not had much to say. However, in an interview with Exclaim on Apr. 29, 2014, he mentioned how the album could be a bit more upbeat in tempo than Plastic Beach, making it similar to Demon Days in relation to sound.

“I’m in the very early days on a new Gorillaz record. So far, it’s really fast, and it’s got quite a lot of energy. I’ve been stuck on piano, somewhere off Broadway, for years now. I want to go somewhere completely opposite of that,” Albarn explained in an Oct. 14, 2015 Rolling Stone interview.

In addition to the upcoming album Gorillaz is working on, Hewlett hinted that there might be time for a tour within the next year.

He didn’t elaborate much, but the band’s website is currently in the midst of maintenance, and the ‘live’ section appears to be receiving an upgrade as well.

Although there may be limited information about the upcoming album and a possible tour, any Gorillaz fan knows that the best things are worth waiting for and to stay tuned for what the band will be working on in the next year because it’s guaranteed to be big.