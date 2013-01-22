Top Horror Reading

Sarah Graham, Chattanooga, Tenn. –

Goosebumps series

The Goosebumps series: the simultaneous highlight and lowlight of every Scholastic Book Fair in the early 2000s thanks to R.L Stine. A highlight because, with bright colors and a short length that didn’t try to impose some sort of moral lesson, these books encouraged even the least literature inclined among us to read. A lowlight because you knew after you finished one of these fantastically frightful tales, you’d be asking to sleep with the light on and checking under the bed for at least a week.

Nothing was safe, not piano lessons, nor an innocuous camera and certainly not a random ventriloquist dummy. Although, if we’re being honest, those things were scary long before Slappy came to life and started causing trouble. With intriguing supernatural elements, an ever present twist ending and dash of humor, Goosebumps made us laugh until we cried. Shut up, it was definitely from laughing and not being scared…

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series

When I was too “grown up” for Goosebumps but still not allowed to watch PG-13 movies, I always reached for Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series. This collection of freaky folklore never failed to give me nightmares in the best way, which is probably a reason that this series was the most challenged by the American Library Association from 1990 to 2009.

The creepiness of the short stories was only surpassed by the demented drawings that accompanied each piece. Collectively, they give of the feeling that the illustrator was on some sort of gothic acid trip when they were created and felt the need to share his experience with terrified school children.

Dracula

If more mature, nuanced scares are your thing then you’re probably really boring but you’d also probably enjoy Bram Stoker’s gothic classic Dracula. Drawing heavy inspiration from European folklore and taking the name from Vlad II, also known as Vlad Dracul and the father of Vlad the Impaler, Stoker created the modern iteration of vampires as we know them today in Count Dracula.

That’s right, Twilight did not invent tragic vampire tales, and there is nary a hint of sparkling in the sun in Dracula, unless you think ashes sparkle. While comparatively more elegant than my other picks, the source of fear is very much the same- normal people confronting elements of the supernatural against all odds. So whether demonic garden gnomes, ghosts with unfinished business or gentleman vampires with a penchant for love bites give you a fright, pick one to scare yourself silly with this Halloween season.