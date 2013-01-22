Here Come the Mummies bring undead funk to Track 29

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Here Come the Mummies are bringing their undead funk to Chattanooga once again.

The eight piece band of mummies will take the stage at Track 29 Halloween weekend, a stop on their Love Fest Tour.

Here Come the Mummies has a distinct modern funk style. They have influences of rock, soul and pop as well.

Here Come the Mummies is based out of Nashville, Tenn., but the members have remained anonymous throughout the band’s run. Many of the band members have outside record contracts that they would break if they performed onstage with Here Come the Mummies without anonymity. Each band member is known instead by names like Mummy Cass(anova) or Midnight Mummy.

As for the founding of Here Come the Mummies, “we were cursed by a powerful Pharaoh to wander the Earth for eternity,” said Mummy Cass.

The band has found companionship throughout their curse to find the “perfect riff.” Midnight Mummy said, “each guy brings something special to the table, or the stage, depending on whether it is showtime, or lunchtime.”

Each mummy is certainly special in Here Come the Mummies. Rumors exist and are tossed around often that some of the mummies have won a Grammy. Mummy Cass even said, “we’d be lying if we said there was no truth to it,” so take from that what you will.

Since the mummies all perform “under wraps” and will never achieve fame from the band, the members’ dedication to performance and making music shines- even through their costumes.

Here Come the Mummies released a new album, Underground, in August to strong reviews. But according to Mummy Cass, the next album, A Blessing And A Curse, to be released on Nov. 25, may be even better.

The band has been rocking since their first album release in 2002, and they have no intention of stopping. “We’re gonna keep rockin’ till the wheels fall off,” said Mummy Cass.

As for the show at Track 29, Midnight said, “expect to have your inhibitions burned down like an insurance job on an old seaside casino.”

However, if that analogy leaves more questions than answers, Mummy Cass said to expect, “a non-stop barrage of high-energy musical insanity that will leave you trembling.”

Tickets for the Oct. 28 show at Track 29 are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.