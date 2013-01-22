What I Read: Terry Francona’s Presence, Cubs Saved their Season

By Calvin Smith – Staff Writer

Baseball in October never disappoints, from Terry Francona’s calming dugout presence to the curse breaking Cubs possibly saving their season in one inning, here’s what I read.

Terry Francona Sets The Tone: Scrolling through the ESPN.com baseball articles you’ll find no shortage of appreciation for Terry Francona. The future hall of fame manager has guided the Indians to their first World Series since 1997 through his calm demeanor in the clubhouse and in the dugout. His loose style allows his team to gel and play their best baseball at the most important time.

Earning a World Series berth is no small feat for Francona this season, the Indians roster suffered a few severe hits during the regular season. Cleveland lost their best hitter Michael Brantley, their second and third best pitchers in Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco, and starting catcher Yan Gomes. Despite key losses Cleveland’s success this season should largely be attributed to Terry Francona.

Why Should You Read? Scott Lauber and Jerry Crasnick have both written fantastic articles peering into Terry Francona as a manager and his path to Cooperstown. Reading on Francona’s legacy will provide you a greater appreciation for his titles with the Red Sox and his accomplishments despite multiple setbacks this season. Terry Francona has paved his road to Cooperstown, a World Series title this season would solidify what we already know- Terry Francona is a great manager.

The Cubs Saved Their Season: The curse was beginning to look real for the Chicago Cubs, All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was hitting below .100 and the Cubs powerful offense was sputtering through 21 scoreless innings. Then a bunt single by Ben Zobrist turned the tides. A little bunt sparked a fire and instantly the Cubs offense was on fire. The “cursed” Cubs tallied ten runs in a rout of the Dodgers to even the NLCS 2-2.

After racking up 8 runs in game 5, the Cubs offense has emerged from their slump better than ever. With a 3-2 series lead they appear poised to reach the World Series for the first time since 1945.

Why Should You Read? Recognize the significance of what this year’s Chicago Cubs are accomplishing. This Cubs squad is not like the “lovable losers” from past teams. Reading on these Cubs’ attitude and non-stop fight will give you a greater appreciation for what Theo Epstein, Joe Maddon, and everyone in the Cubs’ organization have built. If this team can end the 108 year curse, we will have witnessed history.

