Douglas Heights and the Community HLN

By Carson Cook, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Douglas Heights has made hundreds of students residents of the MLK neighborhood, but while some believe the students help revitalize the area, others worry about overrunning the historic district.

Residents of Douglas Heights are within easy walking distance to several small, locally-owned businesses. Many students enjoy eating at restaurants like Memo’s Grill, Uncle Larry’s Restaurant and Champy’s Chicken.

Mika Clark, a senior from Chickamauga, Ga., said he loves being able to walk to campus and to downtown.

“I probably eat [ at Champy’s] three to five times a week,” he said with a laugh.

Sam Goonan, general manager at Champy’s said being so close to Douglas Heights has definitely brought more customers, as students coming from their apartment have to walk by the restaurant to get to campus.

“I think it will keep the area growing,” said Goonan.

Several students said they would like to see more restaurants, shops and bars within walking distance.

“Nothing is really developed,” said Bailey Laughmiller, a junior from Memphis.

Madison Luna, also a junior from Memphis, agreed saying many of the buildings are old and in need of renovations.

“There’s definitely a lot of empty places they could put stuff,” said Luna.

Merri Mae Williamson, president of the MLK Neighborhood Association, said that the MLK neighborhood will continue to see growth over the next few years.”

“As the MLK corridor continues to improve, with storefronts and businesses lining the street, the neighborhood will be one of choice for those who want to live, work and play in the downtown area,” said Williamson.

Caroline Beatse, a senior from Collierville, Tenn., and chair of SGA’s Government and External Affairs committee, said seeing more students frequent the MLK area is one of the ultimate goals of her committee.

“We want to see students incorporated into the MLK neighborhood, but without driving out or over-running the rich culture that is already there,” said Beaste.

Martin Luther King Boulevard was once Ninth Street, a mecca for jazz music in the South. Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, James Brown and Aretha Franklin are among the many musicians that performed on “The Big Nine,” as it was commonly called then, along with locals like Roland Hayes, Bessie Smith and Wilfred Middlebrooks.

“There is so much incredible history lying on that boulevard alone,” said Beatse.

Many students don’t know about the history of the area, for example, that the mural on the side of Champy’s is of Chattanooga’s sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement.

The MLK neighborhood has been recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, which described the district as “the only remaining cohesive, well-defined area of Black social, cultural and commercial activity in the city.”

For some this rich history increases concern that the nature of the neighborhood is changing as renters compete with the property owners.

“As the University continues to expand, our neighborhood will, no doubt, be seen as a viable option for rental housing; and this poses interesting challenges for a neighborhood firmly rooted in owner-occupied homes, with residents vested in the good of the neighborhood,” said Williamson.

Gentrification is when upper and middle income residents move into deteriorating urban areas, which renovates the area but raises property values, displacing lower income families and small businesses.

Chattanooga has a track record of gentrification. According to one study based on the 2010 census, two of the nation’s top 20 fastest-gentrifying zip codes were in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga has the seventh highest rising rent in the nation. More than half of the renter households in Chattanooga’s urban area live in unaffordable housing conditions, which means they are spending more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing, according to Chattanooga Organized for Action, a nonprofit that works to support local, grassroots social justice organizations.

“[Douglas Heights has] taken a large lot of land and turned it into high-end apartments with a price tag to match . . . The price has been set so that there is no way it could house members of the community that need housing,” said Beatse.

Rent for Douglass Heights runs between $600 and $800 a month. Whether Douglas Heights is more affordable than on-campus housing dependent on many factors such as the number of rooms to the apartment, parking passes, dining plans, and financial aid a student might receive.

Despite concerns about rising rent prices, many are optimistic about the affect Douglas Heights will have on the community.

“I think it’s been a positive thing. I definitely think it will encourage people to revitalize the area,” said Goonan.

Clark said the new housing and business developments will help and that MLK is coming back from the dead.

“It’s going to be the happening place in three years,” said Clark.